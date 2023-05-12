Priyanka Chopra to come to Delhi: All you need to know about Parineeti Chopra's engagement with Raghav Chadha

After much speculation and spotting in public, actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha are all set to officiate their relationship through a subtle yet royal engagement ceremony in Delhi on May 13. And we have exclusively learnt that her cousin sister and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be joining her for the celebrations.

The couple will be getting engaged in a traditional ceremony to be held at Kapurthala House in Connaught Place. A source confirms that Priyanka will be reaching Delhi on the morning of May 13 itself.

“It will be a short trip for Priyanka. She has kept her work aside just to be there for the occasion and be there for her sister. She will be reaching Delhi on the 13th morning. Her husband Nick Jonas is not expected to accompany her, and it is yet to be seen if she brings her daughter, Malti as a surprise for the family,” says the source.

When it comes to the guest list, fashion designer Manish Malhotra will also be attending the engagement ceremony. In fact, Parineeti is wearing a subtle Indian outfit designed by the couturier.

At the moment, Parineeti is already in Delhi with her family, overlooking the arrangement for the occasion. “They are not trying to keep the engagement a secret, but definitely want to keep it intimate with only family and close friends in attendance. It is a big occasion for the couple and they want to embark on the new beginning with the whole family,” adds the source.

It will be a full Punjabi affair with hues of pastel. “The engagement will be in Punjabi style full of naach, gaana and dhoom. The theme of the engagement is pastel, which also reflects in their personalities. The guests have been informed about it, and are expected to be in sync with it,” says the insider, adding that the guests will start arriving a night before the big day.

It’s not just the Delhi venue which is getting decked up for the big occasion for the Chopra family. “Parineeti’s house in Mumbai is also getting ready, and will reflect the mood of the happy occasion. There will be lights and decor to show the new beginning of her life,” says the source.

Can people expect the couple to make an official outing after the ceremony for the media? “Well, that is what they have not decided yet. They might plan to go for it, but they haven’t made up their mind for the same yet,” shares the source, adding that they have not thought about the wedding yet. “The focus is on engagement right now,” adds the insider.

For the function to be held in the evening, the couple will wear colour-coordinated outfits. Chadha will be seen in a minimalist achkan designed by his maternal uncle, fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva.

Earlier this year, Parineeti sparked dating rumours when she was spotted with politician Chadha in Mumbai back to back. It was followed by several appearances together, the most recent being at Mohali cricket stadium when they watched an IPL match together, making fans believe that they are dating indeed.