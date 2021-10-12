Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher are humbled to see Mt Everest for the first time. See pics

Parineeti Chopra and Anupam Kher are mighty impressed with the Mt Everest where they are shooting for their next, Uunchai. The two have shared several pictures from the location as they watched the highest mountain in the world with awe.

Sharing pictures of her looking at Mt Everest with her back to the camera, Parineeti wrote on Instagram, “Good morning, Mr. Everest. You gave me a lesson in humility today."

Anupam Kher also shared similar pictures of himself with the caption, “Humbled by the MAJESTIC #MountEverest!! आप लोग भी दर्शन करलो।Jai Ho!! #Uunchai.”

The team for the Sooraj Barjatya film had reached the spot via helicopter. Anupam had even shared a video where he had a funny Khosla Ka Ghosla reunion mid-air with fellow cast member Boman Irani.

Parineeti had announced her new film with Sooraj Barjatya in an Instagram post on Monday. Sharing a picture of them having a chat on set, Parineeti wrote, “Thrilled and honoured to be a part of the iconic cinematic universe of Sooraj Barjatya sir. Sooraj sir has defined, and is the torchbearer of India’s family entertainers and I can’t wait to work under his tutelage; alongside this stellar and incredible cast.”

Parineeti had also wished Amitabh Bachchan in her post, as the senior actor also stars in the film. She had added, "Mr. Bachchan, happy birthday sir! This is a special day, and a special moment. @amitabhbachchan . Especially excited to be working once again with Anupam sir @anupampkher , Boman sir @boman_irani , and Neena mam @neena_gupta . And for the first time with Sarika ma’am and Danny sir. Let this magical journey begin. #Uunchai #SoorajBarjatya."