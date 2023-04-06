Parineeti Chopra blushes as paparazzi tease her amid Raghav Chadha engagement rumours, says she is going to London

Parineeti Chopra is being regularly spotted at the airport amid rumours of her engagement with politician Raghav Chadha. She was once again spotted at the Mumbai airport Wednesday evening in a bright red sweater, black pants and boots. When the paparazzi enquired her about her plans, she said she was going to London and even offered to show them her boarding pass to make them believe her. Also read: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to have intimate engagement in first week of April

Parineeti Chopra spotted at Mumbai airport on Wednesday. (Viral Bhayani)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A paparazzo account on Instagram shared a video of Parineeti from the Mumbai airport. She is seen smiling with her head down as photographers surround her. On being asked about her plans, she says, “London ja rahi hu. Main aapko dikhati hu boarding pass (I am going to London, I can show you the boarding pass).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The paparazzo claimed she is set to get engaged to rumoured boyfriend and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on April 10. Fans teased the actor about Raghav in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Parineeti se Rajneeti tak ka safar (the journey of Parineeti to politics).”

Parineeti Chopra spotted at Mumbai airport on Wednesday. (Viral Bhayani)

Parineeti and Raghav were spotted arriving together at the Mumbai airport this Sunday. Raghav smiled on seeing photographers and requested them to clear the path ahead. They did not answer any queries and left the airport in the same car. A few days back, Raghav also came to pick up Parineeti at the Delhi airport.

Though the duo remain tight-lipped about their relationship status, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjeev Arora recently congratulated them on Twitter. He tweeted, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with abundant love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar also teased Raghav after his pictures with Parineeti went viral on social media. He said, "You occupied enough space in #socialmedia, this may be a day of silence for you."

Some reports suggest Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now. Parineeti and Raghav also follow each other on Instagram.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON