Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to have intimate engagement in first week of April

Actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha’s pictures as well as blushing videos might be speaking a lot about their relationship, and now we have exclusively learnt that the couple will be making their relationship by an engagement ceremony in Delhi in the first week of April. Parineeti Chopra sparked dating rumours when she was spotted with politician Raghav Chadha in Mumbai recently

Parineeti has already reached Delhi, and a source reveals that is overlooking the preparation of the ceremony. In fact, Chadha was recently spotted and snapped at the Delhi airport as he arrived to pick up Parineeti.

“They are totally involved in the prep of the engagement ceremony. They are getting engaged in Delhi next week. Since the beginning, the couple has kept their relationship lowkey, and wants to reflect the same while making their relationship official,” says a source.

The source adds that it is a very intimate ceremony. “There will be only family members, and very close friends from their circuit. In fact, the moment to get engaged seemed perfect with Priyanka Chopra also coming to India with her husband Nick Jonas and Malti Marie. They also planned their India trip in a way that they can make it to the ceremony. In addition, her cousin sister Meera Kapoor has also reached Delhi for the ceremony. It is also because everyone has such a busy schedule, and Parineeti and Raghav are happy to take their relationship to the next level in presence of their family,” adds the insider.

Ask the source about the time length of their relationship, and the insider reveals, “They have become pro at hiding their relationship. They didn’t discuss it outside their very thick friends and family members”.

After the ceremony, Parineeti will dive back into work and fly to London to shoot her film project.

Last month, Parineeti sparked dating rumours when she was spotted with politician Chadha in Mumbai back to back. It was followed by videos of them blushing when questioned about the bond, which made fans believe that they are dating indeed.

Earlier, another insider had confirmed their relationship, saying, “Parineeti and Raghav are dating, and they couldn’t be happier about it. They have known each other for quite a long time, and it was only recently their bond bloomed into this relationship”.

The insider reveals that they connected over a lot of things, with the main being “desire to live life fullest”, adding, “They are in a very safe space when it comes to their relationship which is why they are bothered about stepping out together. They are really enjoying this new phase of their life”.

Chadha, who is a member of Aam Aadmi Party, is the youngest member of the Parliament. He hails from New Delhi and has studied abroad at the London School of Economics. On the work front, Parineeti is busy with two projects based on real-life stories in the works - Chamkila and Capsule Gill.