Parineeti Chopra calls herself ‘chashmish’ in new pic, fans ask if rumoured boyfriend Raghav Chadha gave her the name

Actor Parineeti Chopra recently posted a photo of herself in glasses. In her caption post, she also called herself ‘chasmish’. Soon after it went live, fans started teasing her, in reference to her dating rumours with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha. Some of them also questioned if the nickname was given by Raghav himself. Also read: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha make another appearance together at airport

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will be engaged in the first week of April.

The photo is a mirror selfie. In it, Parineeti is seen striking a pose in a turtleneck top, paired with a striped shirt and black bottoms. She also sported glasses and captioned the post, “chashmish,” with some emojis.

Reacting to the post, a fan commented, “AAP mai kuch toh baat hai!” “May be this name has given by Mr. Chadda,” added another one. Someone else said, “Both are chashmish,” referring to Raghav Chadha.

Raghav and Parineeti are rumoured to be dating and are believed to be tying the knot soon. Their wedding speculations got even stronger after Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjeev Arora took to his Twitter account and congratulated Raghav and Parineeti for their rumoured "union" recently.

He tweeted, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with abundant love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!" However, when asked about it by Mumbai paparazzi, the actor only blushed, without commenting on it.

Parineeti and Raghav reportedly studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now. They also follow each other on Instagram. On Sunday, Parineeti and Raghav were seen arriving together at Mumbai airport.

The actor was in her off-duty look which included a black T-shirt, black jacket and blue jeans, with white shoes. She also wore her spectacles. Raghav, on the other hand, was sporting a khaki shirt with jeans. The two acknowledged the media who came to capture them. They walked to the car and did not respond to them.

Parineeti was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta and Sarika. Parineeti will be next in Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming Chamkila. It is an Imtiaz Ali directorial.

