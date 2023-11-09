Parineeti Chopra shares pics from 'coolest' girls trip with mom, mom-in-law to Maldives

Actor Parineeti Chopra has shared pictures from her Maldives trip as she visited the island with her mother, mother-in-law and sister-in-law. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Parineeti shared throwback photos from her vacation which she took after her wedding with Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha. (Also Read | Raghav Chadha applies mehendi on Parineeti Chopra's palm on Karwa Chauth, internet says ‘looking like a wow’)

Parineeti posts photos from Maldives

Parineeti Chopra shared a post on Instagram.

In the first picture, Parineeti laughed as she cycled amid the greenery. She wore a grey cropped top under a neon green shirt and denim shorts. She also wore shoes and dark sunglasses. In the next photo, she walked on the beach with her mother, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law among others.

The third picture showed the actor relaxing next to a pool. She posted pictures of only her legs. In the last photo, Parineeti was seen posing by the water wearing a black dress and matching boots. She looked away from the camera as she stood on a deck.

Parineeti pens note

She captioned the post, "The coolest throwback is when you go for a girls' trip that includes your Mom and Mom-in-law! (Face with open mouth and heart-eyes emojis). Also, a special thanks to Waldorf Astoria for being so welcoming and so hospitable! We are dying to come back (two hearts emoji)." She also added the hashtags girls trip, make plans holidays and live unforgettable.

Parineeti's girl's trip

Last month, Parineeti shared a glimpse of her girl's trip. She dropped a picture on her Instagram and wrote, "Not on a honeymoon! Photo taken by sister-in-law #GirlsTrip. She wore a black swimsuit and enjoyed in a swimming pool. She also flaunted her pink chooda (bangles). Parineeti had also clarified that it was not her honeymoon with her Raghav Chadha with a photo in which she held a cup of coffee.

Parineeti and AAP leader Raghav Chadha tied the knot on September 24 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members.

Parineeti's film

Parineeti will be seen with Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.

