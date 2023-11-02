News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Raghav Chadha applies mehendi on Parineeti Chopra's palm on Karwa Chauth, internet says ‘looking like a wow’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 02, 2023 09:49 AM IST

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra married in September this year. They celebrated their first Karwa Chauth on Wednesday.

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra marked their first Karwa Chauth after their wedding. The actor posted a bunch of photos on Instagram on Wednesday. Raghav and Parineeti got married on September 24. Also read: Parineeti Chopra gives glimpse of her mehendi

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's first Karwa Chauth.
Parineeti Chopra- Raghav Chadha on Karwa Chauth

For the festival, Parineeti Chopra decked up in a red suit. She paired it with traditional jutis, earrings and, pink chooda and sindoor. Complimenting her, Raghav Chadha opted for a yellow kurta with white pants and a brown half jacket.

In the first photo, Raghav and Parineeti are seen holding each other and smiling for the camera. The photo is seemingly clicked at the politician's Delhi house. This was followed by a happy photo of the two, where both are seen laughing out loud.

The next one had Parineeti screaming in excitement as Raghav attempted to apply mehendi to her palm. The last ones featured them during rituals after sighting the moon . Parineeti broke her fast after seeing Raghav's face through the sieve. He fed her water, as a part of the rituals.

Fans send love

Sharing the photos, Parineeti wrote, “Happy first Karwa Chauth my love.” She tagged Raghav. Replying in the comment section, Badshah and Saba Pataudi were all hearts for them. A fan wrote, “Sweetest couple in the world.”

“So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow,” added another one, referring to the viral dialogue. Someone also commented, “At least she's not like other Bollywood so called wives... she respected her culture with elegance... that mehandi tho… that is why she's cute and beautiful.”

Ahead of her Karwa Chauth celebration, Parineeti had shared a glimpse of her special mehendi. She captioned it, “Waiting” while looking for the moon.

Parineeti and Raghav married in September in an intimate destination wedding in Udaipur's The Leela Palace. The wedding was attended by close friends and family members. They got engaged on May 13 at Raghav's house in New Delhi after months of their dating rumours.

