Parineeti Chopra: I feel validated as an actor now

Last month, Parineeti Chopra had three releases during an ongoing pandemic last month and she’s grateful for the opportunities in these tough times. “It has been crazy because it’s unbelievable. We are in times when films are being pushed and the industry is not doing well, as it was not safe to go the theatres and now they are shut. Not that anyone was looking at box office collections, as for me, success is measured by word of mouth,” says Chopra.

In March, The Girl On The Train (TGOTT), released on OTT, with exciting reviews, followed by Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (SAPF) releasing in theatres, and getting good reviews, which was heartening for her. And finally, Saina released in theatres, and was a well reviewed film. “I feel blessed and grateful to get so much love and appreciation for my movies one after the other. This vote of confidence has come after a really long time, many ups and downs in my films, finally I had success. I was told no other actor has had three releases in a month and all three did well. All the praise coming my way makes me feel I am back in the game. March releases were the biggest risk takers as theatres weren’t functioning in full capacity, so I feel validated as an actor. People telling me I am a bankable actor is not something I have heard in the last four years. People were not impressed with the work I was doing, so now I feel joyous and relieved that I am back,” says the actor, who will be seen in Animal, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor next, says she is a hungry actor, who wants to do different and striking roles.

All three films had their own space and pace of work. For Chopra, working on the movies changed her as well. “My aim in the last two years has been to change the way my career was going and how the audiences look at me. Also, ensure trade and producers have faith in me as a bankable actor. I played the lead in the three films and I wanted people to have that confidence in me, that they did in the first few years of my career. But I never thought they would give me this level of acceptance. Usually, it takes a whole year or a huge film to bring an actor back from a low. But I got the stamp of approval from industry, audiences and critics. After my first few films, I don’t think I chose movies with 100% conviction. Now, I went with my gut instinct and put faith in myself as an actor and gave it my all,” she exclaims.