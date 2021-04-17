Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Parineeti Chopra: I feel validated as an actor now
bollywood

Parineeti Chopra: I feel validated as an actor now

The actor says her aim in the past two years has been to change the way her career was going and how the audiences looked at her
By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 02:58 PM IST
In March, Parineeti had three releases- The Girl On The Train, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Saina.

Last month, Parineeti Chopra had three releases during an ongoing pandemic last month and she’s grateful for the opportunities in these tough times. “It has been crazy because it’s unbelievable. We are in times when films are being pushed and the industry is not doing well, as it was not safe to go the theatres and now they are shut. Not that anyone was looking at box office collections, as for me, success is measured by word of mouth,” says Chopra.

In March, The Girl On The Train (TGOTT), released on OTT, with exciting reviews, followed by Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (SAPF) releasing in theatres, and getting good reviews, which was heartening for her. And finally, Saina released in theatres, and was a well reviewed film. “I feel blessed and grateful to get so much love and appreciation for my movies one after the other. This vote of confidence has come after a really long time, many ups and downs in my films, finally I had success. I was told no other actor has had three releases in a month and all three did well. All the praise coming my way makes me feel I am back in the game. March releases were the biggest risk takers as theatres weren’t functioning in full capacity, so I feel validated as an actor. People telling me I am a bankable actor is not something I have heard in the last four years. People were not impressed with the work I was doing, so now I feel joyous and relieved that I am back,” says the actor, who will be seen in Animal, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor next, says she is a hungry actor, who wants to do different and striking roles.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Amitabh Bachchan says his stylish glasses were not appreciated back in the day

Has Karan Johar unfollowed Kartik on Instagram amid Dostana 2 recasting row?

Sonu Sood tests positive for Covid-19, fans say 'take care of yourself too'

Katrina posts candid pic as she tests Covid-19 negative, Alia reacts. See post

All three films had their own space and pace of work. For Chopra, working on the movies changed her as well. “My aim in the last two years has been to change the way my career was going and how the audiences look at me. Also, ensure trade and producers have faith in me as a bankable actor. I played the lead in the three films and I wanted people to have that confidence in me, that they did in the first few years of my career. But I never thought they would give me this level of acceptance. Usually, it takes a whole year or a huge film to bring an actor back from a low. But I got the stamp of approval from industry, audiences and critics. After my first few films, I don’t think I chose movies with 100% conviction. Now, I went with my gut instinct and put faith in myself as an actor and gave it my all,” she exclaims.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP