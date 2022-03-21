Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Parineeti Chopra is asked to bring Priyanka Chopra's baby to India, she says, 'abhi wo bahot choti hai'

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, welcomed their first child together via surrogacy earlier this year. Priyanka's cousin Parineeti Chopra recently said this about the baby. 
Parineeti Chopra said her niece and Priyanka Chopra's daughter is too young right now. 
Published on Mar 21, 2022 04:23 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Parineeti Chopra had a sweet reaction upon being asked to bring her cousin Priyanka Chopra's daughter to India. The actor, who is a judge on the reality TV show Hunarbaaz, said her niece is too young after host Haarsh Limbachiyaa asked her to bring the baby to India to make her a star. Also Read| Priyanka Chopra returns home to celebrate first Holi with daughter in LA after her 'whirlwind trip to Rome'. See pics

In a new promo of the show shared on ColorsTV's Instagram account, Haarsh is seen talking to Parineeti about Priyanka Chopra's baby as he and Bharti announce a new season of Dance Deewane Juniors. Haarsh says to the actor, "Parineeti I have noticed something about you." When asked what is it, he tells her, "Yahi ki pehle aap ek classy actress thi (earlier you were a classy actress)." As Parineeti asks "aur ab (and now)," he makes a pun, "abhi aap ek maasi actress ho chuki hain (now you are a maasi (aunt) actress)."

Haarsh then says, "Bas aap ek kaam kariye aap pehli flight se apni bhatiji ko Mumbai bula lo," to which Parineeti replies, "Are abhi wo bahot choti hai (she is very young right now)."

Harsh adds, "Haa to choti umar mein star bana dete hain na kyunki Mumbai mein Dance Deewane Juniors ke audition ho rahe hain (We'll make her a star at a young age only because auditions are being held for Dance Deewane Juniors in Mumbai)." He is interrupted by his wife Bharti Singh, who clarifies that the age limit for the audition is between 4 and 14 years.

Haarsh then tells the viewers, "My mistake. To fir aap log apne baccho ko star bana dijiye waise bhi PC ka baby hai already star hi hoga (You should make your children stars, because she's PC's baby and will already be a star)."

Priyanka and her husband- singer Nick Jonas, welcomed their first child together via surrogacy earlier this year, and announced the baby's arrival in a note shared on Instagram on January 22.

