Parineeti Chopra on media discussing her personal life amid Raghav Chadha wedding rumours: 'I will clarify if...'

In the past few months, actor Parineeti Chopra's personal life has grabbed attention. She is reportedly dating Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha. There were also rumours about the two planning to tie the knot after they were spotted together at Delhi and Mumbai airports in recent weeks. Now, Parineeti has opened up about media speculation over her personal life. Also read: Parineeti Chopra blushes as paparazzi tease her amid Raghav Chadha engagement rumours

Parineeti Chopra was spotted with Raghav Chadha in Mumbai recently

In a new interview, Parineeti said that there is a thin line between the media discussing her life and 'crossing the line by being too personal or disrespectful'. The actor said she would clarify only if this leads to misconception, adding if 'not necessary', she would avoid issuing any clarification about her life.

When asked how does the actor fulfill her duty as a public figure, while also ensuring her personal life remains stable, Parineeti told Lifestyle Asia India, "There is a thin line between the media discussing my life and sometimes crossing the line by being too personal or disrespectful. If that happens, I will clarify if there are any misconceptions. If it is not necessary to clarify, I won't."

Recently, a lot has been said in media reports and on social media about Parineeti's frequent travels. The actor is often spotted at Mumbai airport in paparazzi videos. She also spoke about travelling frequently in the same interview. Parineeti said, “I would never sacrifice my life for work or work for my life. I always strive to maintain a balance between the two. I remember when I used to travel frequently and spend a lot of time at the airport, people would ask me where I was going and what I was doing, but they would never understand the fact that I was able to balance my life effectively. I think post Covid-19, a lot of people finally understood that.”

Recently rumours of Parineeti and Raghav's engagement have been doing the rounds. Last month, AAP leader Sanjeev Arora had shared a congratulatory tweet for Raghav and Parineeti, sparking rumours about their engagement. Amid wedding rumours, and some reports also claiming that their roka ceremony will take place soon, Parineeti was spotted in Mumbai on Monday. She was seen flaunting a silver band on her ring finger, and smiling as she posed for paparazzi.

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Uunchai. Next, she will be seen in Chamkila and Capsule Gill.

