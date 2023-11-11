Parineeti Chopra shares unseen romantic pics with Raghav Chadha on his birthday: ‘You’re the best gift God has given me’

Parineeti Chopra has penned a romantic note for husband and politician Raghav Chadha on his birthday. Taking to Instagram, she shared the note along with a bunch of pictures from their vacations and some candid clicks from their quality time together. Also read: Parineeti Chopra shares pics from 'coolest' girls trip with mom, mom-in-law to Maldives

Parineeti Chopra has shared pictures with Raghav Chadha on his birthday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A picture shows them dining at a restaurant while another shows them watching a match in a cricket stadium. The couple is seen posing on streets during their trips abroad. A picture also shows their feet as they sit together after their wedding festivities.

Parineeti wrote for Raghav Chadha, "You’re the best gift God has given me, my Ragaii! Your mind and intelligence amaze me. Your values, honesty and faith make me want to be a better human being. Your commitment to family makes me feel blessed everyday. Your calm is my medicine."

She further added, "Today is officially my favourite day because you were born today, for me. Happy birthday husband! Thankyou for choosing me back.. @raghavchadha88."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to their pictures, a fan wrote, “Haay ye jodi,” along with evil eye emojis. Another commented, “Just looking like a wow.” Some also called them “Favourite couple” in the comments section. A person called them “Aam aadmi- khas (special) girl”. Another commented on how fair Raghav is and wrote, “Bro is whiter than the building behind him.”

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha got married in a white theme royal wedding at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan in September. Sportspersons such as Sania Mirza, Harbhajan Singh and high-profile politicians like Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Shiva Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray and designer Manish Malhotra were part of the wedding celebrations.

Raghav and Parineeti know each other from their college days and kickstarted their wedding festivities with a cricket match and other fun games in Delhi. Both their families competed against each other as part of the pre-wedding functions.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON