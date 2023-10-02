Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha end up arguing during pre-wedding games. Watch

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha organised a special sports day for their wedding guests before tying the knot in a dreamy Udaipur wedding ceremony. Sharing only a few glimpses from the unique pre-wedding celebrations, Parineeti now has dropped a video from the event. While all of them had fun, it was Raghav and Parineeti, who ended up having what looked like an argument in the middle of a match. Also read: Parineeti Chopra follows in Priyanka Chopra's footsteps, organises sports day for wedding guests Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra held a Chadhas vs Chopra game day.

Inside Parineeti-Raghav's pre-wedding games

The video starts with games between the Chadhas and Chopras. As Parineeti's team wins the toss, she breaks into a celebration. As everyone warms up, the actor calls it the ‘best day ever.' She is also seen trying to manipulate former cricketer Harbhajan Singh to make her team win. Harbhajan was a part of Raghav's team.

Parineeti and Raghav seemed to argue over team

They all took an active part in a series of games, including musical chairs, cricket matches, lemon spoon races, Jenga, shooting and much more. However, Raghav seemed to be arguing with Parineeti in one scene about some players, to which she clearly told him 'no'. In the end, it's the Chopras who took the trophy. The two-and-a-half-minute video is no less than a short film.

Sharing the clip, Parineeti wrote, “Creating new traditions for weddings… no stress, no drama… just enjoying each other and our families and celebrating our love - Chopras vs Chadhas.”

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding

Previously, the Ishaqzaade actor had shared a detailed description of the game day. She said, “Time to spill the beans on our not-so-traditional rituals, to kickstart our traditional Indian wedding! Musical Chairs: A high-stakes dance-off where everyone cheats. Lemon & Spoon Race: All those years in school sports days did not prepare you for this. Three-Legged Race: More difficult than hitting a cricket century, bruises are inevitable, but the bonds you forge are priceless. Cricket: Watch out for cricket legends within the fam (especially your mother-in-law, who will change the game with a wicket on the final ball, and win the game). The bride uses her bridal power to bring World Cup cricketers to her side.”

Not only Parineeti, but her cousin Priyanka Chopra had organised a similar cricket day for the men during her wedding to Nick Jonas in India. Parineeti and Raghav got married last month in Udaipur's The Leela Palace.

