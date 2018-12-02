Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate their wedding with a cricket match inside the Umaid Bhawan Palace. See pic, video

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra’s wedding to American singer Nick Jonas has turned out to be one ideal vacation as well. She has shared a new picture and a video of the wedding party playing cricket inside the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur where the two got married on Saturday.

The teams for the match were divided as #TeamBride and #TeamGroom. A picture shows Nick carrying Priyanka in his arms as the rest of the men from the wedding party pose for a group picture. The video shows Nick hit the ball as others watch it fly across the garden. The match was played during the mehendi function which was held on Friday.

Priyanka and Nick exchanged their vows as per the Catholic wedding ceremony which was officiated by his father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr.

They were joined in the fabled “Blue City” by their families, including Jonas’s brother Joe Jonas and his fiancee, British actress and “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner. The multi-day festivities -- dubbed India’s “wedding of the year” -- continue Sunday with a Hindu ceremony for Chopra, 36, and Jonas, 26.

“One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures,” Chopra posted on her Instagram account on Saturday. The couple got engaged in August, sharing photos on social media showing them performing a prayer ritual in traditional Indian garb.

For their star-studded nuptials, keenly followed by Bollywood devotees and celebrity watchers, fashion designer Ralph Lauren created bespoke outfits. “Ralph Lauren is honored to have dressed the couple as well as the members of their wedding party,” the designer posted on Twitter on Saturday.

The wedding celebrations commenced with a traditional Indian “mehndi” ceremony, with Chopra’s arms and legs intricately painted with henna dyes. Chopra wore vibrant Indian colours while Jonas was dressed in an embroidered kurta, an elaborate tunic.

Chopra, who won the Miss World pageant in 2000, is one of Bollywood’s most identifiable stars and one of the few to have achieved success in the West. She starred in the ABC thriller series “Quantico” and has released songs with US chart-toppers including Pitbull and The Chainsmokers.

Jonas first found success as a child, as the frontman of The Jonas Brothers with his two siblings. The brothers hailed from a deeply devout Christian family and presented a wholesome image, including wearing purity rings to promote chastity. In recent years, Jonas remodelled himself with a more mature and edgy image, and has also turned to acting.

