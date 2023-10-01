Parineeti Chopra follows in Priyanka Chopra's footsteps, organises sports day for wedding guests. See pics

Parineeti Chopra has shared a fresh batch of photos from her pre-wedding festivities. The actor, who tied the knot with politician Raghav Chadha last Sunday in Udaipur, posted the happiest photos from a ‘sports day’ that was organised at their hotel's lawns. Guests from both sides of the families participated in the fun. (Also read: Newlyweds Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha get Bollywood's blessings. See Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt's wishes) Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha divided their wedding guests into teams.

Bride vs Groom?

Photos showed Parineeti in an orange top that read the word ‘bride’ on the front, with washed blue denims. Raghav wore a similar shirt in blue, with the word ‘groom’ embossed on the chest. Guests were all dressed in white t-shirts, divided by markings of ‘team bride’ or ‘team groom’ on their tees.

Parineeti gave a detailed description of what the day included. “Time to spill the beans on our not-so-traditional rituals, to kickstart our traditional Indian wedding! Musical Chairs: A high-stakes dance-off where everyone cheats. Lemon & Spoon Race: All those years in school sports days did not prepare you for this. Three-Legged Race: More difficult than hitting a cricket century, bruises are inevitable, but the bonds you forge are priceless. Cricket: Watch out for cricket legends within the fam (especially your mother-in-law, who will change the game with a wicket on the final ball, and win the game). The bride uses her bridal power to bring World Cup cricketers to her side,” Parineeti wrote with her post.

“Now, about setting the trend: It's not just about winning or losing. It's about the incredible moments, the cheers, the laughter, and most importantly, the bonds formed. Our Chadha-Chopra War was an epic battle where both sides emerged victorious and hearts were well and truly conquered,” she posted.

She also turned off comments on her post.

Mimi Didi sets the trend

Five years ago, Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra also organised a similar cricket day for the men in the wedding party on her mehendi and haldi day. Her husband Nick Jonas, his brothers, friends, Priyanka's friends had all played cricket on the lawns of their Jodhpur venue.

Priyanka did not attend Parineeti's wedding. Her mother told the paparazzi that she was busy in US due to her work commitments.

