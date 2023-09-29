Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha are drowned in love in official wedding video, she cannot stop screaming. Watch

Actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha had the dreamiest wedding and their official wedding video is proof. On Friday, Parineeti shared the video on social media and wrote that it was dedicated “To my husband ..” (Also read: Parineeti Chopra glows in pink in first pic from her haldi ceremony with Raghav Chadha)

Parineeti Chopra was the happiest bride during her wedding with Raghav Chadha.

The video begins with shots of Parineeti and Raghav getting ready of their ceremonies. A clip even shows how Parineeti saw the baraat approaching from her balcony and hid behind a relative so Raghav could not see her.

As she walked down the aisle, Raghav let her know by a sweet gesture that she looked beautiful. They shared hugs and varmalas as she landed on the altar, under a canopy of flowers.

Watch the video here:

Parineeti added a special musical touch to her wedding ceremony. She recorded a song titled 'O Piya' in her own voice which was played during her wedding rituals at The Leela Palace, Udaipur on September 24.

In the song, which had lyrics in Hindi and Punjabi, Parineeti expressed her love for Raghav. The special song is written and composed by Gaurav Duta, along with Sunny M.R and Harjot Kaur.

Several clips from the wedding ceremony surfaced online. In one of the videos, during the varmala ritual, this particular song can be heard being played in the background. The audio of the song is also out on the music streaming apps and YouTube.

Parineeti and Raghav had an intimate destination wedding in the presence of close friends and family members.

They also hosted a reception for them there.

Tennis star Sania Mirza, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Shiva Sena leader Aditya Thackeray, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Designer Manish Malhotra also marked their presence at the starry wedding.

