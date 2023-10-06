Parineeti Chopra opens up about Raghav Chadha's family in homecoming video after wedding: ‘They make me feel like queen’

Actor Parineeti Chopra and political leader Raghav Chadha had a fun time as they arrived at the latter's Kapurthala house in Delhi for the first time after tying the knot in Udaipur. A homecoming video of the newlyweds has surfaced online. In the video, the just-married couple opened up about a lot about each other. Also read: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha end up arguing during pre-wedding games Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married in Udaipur.

How Parineeti Chopra was welcomed by her in-laws

The video begins with a glimpse of Raghav's Delhi house decked up with all-white décor and flowers. Raghav was seen wearing a brown colour kurta pyjama with a Nehru jacket while Parineeti was in a bright lime green salwar suit. It was their look from the airport when they had first approved in Delhi after the wedding. The two were welcomed home with fireworks and they danced on the beats of dhol. Parineeti and Raghav took part in several rituals as a part of the homecoming ceremony.

Parineeti confessed her love to Ragahv Chadha first

Added to this, they also played a round of games where they answered questions about each other. Parineeti revealed she was the one who said I love you to Raghav, he revealed that Parineeti is the funnier one among them. In the video, Raghav tells Parineeti, “Now you are a Chaddha.” “The best family in the world. They make me feel like a queen.”

The video was originally shared by the wedding photographer. Reacting to it, someone in the comment section of Instagram wrote, “This is so beautiful.” “This is so wholesome,” added another. Someone also commented, “Congratulations to the couple and best jodi.”

Parineeti and Raghav wedding

Parineeti and Raghav had an intimate destination wedding in Udaipur which took place on September 24 at The Leela Palace. Only close friends and family members were present to witness the union. They had their engagement on May 13 at Raghav's house in New Delhi. After the sunset wedding, the two also hosted a wedding reception in the evening for their guests.

From Sania Mirza, Harbhajan Singh, Manish Malhotra, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Shiva Sena leader Aditya Thackeray, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and others.

Parineeti had shared her official wedding pictures online and written, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other. Our forever begins now.”

