Newlywed Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha reach Delhi; don't miss actor's minimal mangalsutra

AAP leader Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra, who tied the knot at a lavish ceremony in Udaipur in the presence of their close friends and family members, have arrived in the Capital. Also read: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share first official wedding pictures Parineeti Chopra and AAP MP Raghav Chadha will be holding a wedding reception in Delhi. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra in Delhi airport

The couple received a warm welcome at the airport. Raghav chose to wear a brown colour kurta pyjama with a nehru jacket while Parineeti opted for a yellow-coloured salwar suit. She looked gorgeous in her new sindoor look and sported a minimal mangalsutra with polki earrings.

While talking to the media about the kind of attention the couple is getting on social media and the outpouring of wishes from everyone, he said, “Thank you”

Parineeti hugged her brothers, Sahaj and Shivang, and fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva.

Raghav and Parineeti never miss to give major couple goals. At the airport, Raghav cutely picked up his wife's dupatta while she made her way into their car.

Pawan Sachdeva on the wedding

Fashion designer and uncle of the groom, Pawan Sachdeva expressed his excitement about their marriage and he also opened up about the outfit of Raghav. He told ANI, “What could be greater happiness than this, both are officially married. They are officially married now and a new joy has entered our lives. “

While talking about the social media craze, he added, “Both of them are such big personalities, they are stars of India - one from politics and the other from films. So, social media will obviously be crazy for them.” On designing Raghav’s attire, he said, “I designed his outfit keeping his choices and entire theme in mind.”

Parineeti Chopra's brothers

Parineeti’s brother Shivang said, "This is such a joyous moment for both our families. There is a lot of excitement” Sahaj also added, “People love them. They are popular across the country, and their coming together is being liked by the public."

Shivang Chopra wrote a heartwarming note on his Instagram handle for the couple, “Some things just feel right. Some people just feel right. Some emotions are just beautiful. Some moments are just beautiful. For the Chopra’s and the Chadha’s….all of this WAS JUST BEAUTIFUL. Welcome to the family Jeej. @raghavchadha88 Welcome to the craziness which is the Chopra family. @parineetichopra You've made a stunning bride next to this handsome young vibey dude. Love you both to Pluto and back."

Parineeti and Raghav's wedding

The duo got married in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on Sunday. The wedding ceremony was held at the Leela Palace. It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Tennis star Sania Mirza, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Shiva Sena leader Aditya Thackeray, and Manish Malhotra also marked their presence at the starry wedding. The couple got engaged on May 13 in Delhi. The star-studded ceremony was attended by several politicians including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating. The love story of Raghav-Parineeti might have blossomed in London as reportedly the duo studied together in a college there.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. She also has Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue along with Akshay Kumar in her kitty.