Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha add a dash of bhangra to Sufi night, take over dance floor. Watch video

Actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha are all set to tie the knot, but before that they are counting down to the big day with some music and dance. The couple hosted a Sufi night for friends and family in Delhi on Wednesday and a video from the musical night has surfaced online. (Also read: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: First pics of bride and groom from ardas ceremony are here)

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will get married in a couple of days.

A video procured by HT City shows Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha having the best time together. The bride-to-be is dancing and singing along to Tera Yaar Bolda with her close ones around her. Raghav too is next to her, watching her groove. While Raghav wore a dark blue suit, Parineeti was dressed in a silver outfit.

Watch the video here:

Who was invited?

Also spotted at the party, outside the venue was Parineeti's aunt and Priyanka Chopra's mother Dr Madhu Chopra. She was seen in a grey suit. Priyanka, who is Parineeti's cousin, has not arrived in India yet for the wedding celebrations. She is still in the US with singer-husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti.

Designer Pawan Sachdeva, who is Raghav's close relative, also attended the Sufi night. Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh was also present at the pre-wedding function. Prior to the musical night, Parineeti and Raghav sought blessings at a Gurudwara in New Delhi, where they participated in Ardas and Kirtan.

Their journey so far

The couple got engaged on May 13 in Delhi. The star-studded ceremony was attended by several politicians including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.

They will now exchange their wedding vows over a two-day gala on September 23 and 24 with their families and friends in Udaipur.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. She also has Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue along with Akshay Kumar in her kitty.

