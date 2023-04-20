Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to marry in Oct, had roka already: report

Actor Parineeti Chopra and her rumoured boyfriend, Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha might be tying the knot sooner than you think. Reportedly, they are expected to get married in October 2023. Reports also claim that Parineeti and Raghav are already done with their roka. Also read: Parineeti Chopra seen at Manish Malhotra's home amid Raghav Chadha wedding rumours

Parineeti Chopra sparked dating rumours when she was spotted with politician Raghav Chadha in Mumbai recently

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Parineeti and Raghav have been spotted together out and about earlier this month in Mumbai. They have not confirmed or denied the dating rumours. The actor was recently seen visiting designer Manish Malhotra's home. Manish last designed the bridal trousseau of Kiara Advani.

Amid this, a report of India Today quoted a source saying, “Parineeti and Raghav's roka is done. It was a family affair and they both are very happy. The duo is likely to get married by October-end of this year. Parineeti and Raghav are in no rush and they both have work commitments that they need to take care of before getting into the wedding festivities.”

The same report also claimed that Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra will be in India just around the same time of Parineeti's wedding. She will be reportedly in the country for the Jio MAMI Film Festival, which will be taking place from October 27 to November 5. She is the chairperson of this film festival.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Previously, Parineeti said in an interview that there is a thin line between the media discussing her life and 'crossing the line by being too personal or disrespectful'. When asked how does she fulfil her duty as a public figure, while also ensuring her personal life remains stable, Parineeti told Lifestyle Asia India, "There is a thin line between the media discussing my life and sometimes crossing the line by being too personal or disrespectful. If that happens, I will clarify if there are any misconceptions. If it is not necessary to clarify, I won't."

Parineeti was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. She will be next seen in Chamkila and Capsule Gill.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON