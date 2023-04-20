Parineeti Chopra seen at Manish Malhotra's home amid Raghav Chadha wedding rumours; fans say ‘she’s blushing'. Watch

Parineeti Chopra visited Manish Malhotra's house in Mumbai on Wednesday. The actor's personal life has been grabbing attention lately after some reports claimed that she is in a relationship with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha. While Parineeti or Raghav have not confirmed or denied the dating rumours, some reports have also said that the two are planning to marry. Amid the ongoing rumours, Parineeti was all smiles and posed for paparazzi as she visited Manish's home. Also read: Parineeti Chopra on media discussing her personal life Parineeti Chopra at designer Manish Malhotra's home in Mumbai. (Pic: Varinder Chawla)

Reacting to a new video of Parineeti shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, a fan commented, "I think she is completely in love." The actor blushed as she greeted paparazzi and made her way inside the designer's house. A fan commented, "Cute and shy." A comment also read, "Aww, she's blushing." Parineeti wore a white pantsuit with a black crop top for the outing. She carried a white handbag and wore black heels. In another recent paparazzi video from a Mumbai outing, Parineeti was seen flaunting a silver band on her ring finger, and smiling as she posed for paparazzi.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have been spotted together in recent weeks at the Delhi and Mumbai airports. The two have also been seen stepping out for dinner together in paparazzi videos. Last month, fans wondered if Parineeti and Raghav are engaged as AAP leader Sanjeev Arora had congratulated them. While they remain tight-lipped, Sanjeev Arora hinted at their engagement, when he tweeted, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!”

In a recent interview, Parineeti said that there is a thin line between the media discussing her life and 'crossing the line by being too personal or disrespectful'. When asked how does the actor fulfill her duty as a public figure, while also ensuring her personal life remains stable, Parineeti told Lifestyle Asia India, "There is a thin line between the media discussing my life and sometimes crossing the line by being too personal or disrespectful. If that happens, I will clarify if there are any misconceptions. If it is not necessary to clarify, I won't."

Parineeti was last seen in Uunchai. Before that she was seen in Code Name: Tiranga. The film was released in October 2022.

