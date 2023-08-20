Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha lock Rajasthan as wedding destination, to marry on September 25: Report

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha, who got engaged in Delhi earlier this year, have reportedly finalised their wedding date and venue. As per a report by The Times of India, they are set to tie the knot on September 25 in a grand wedding in Rajasthan. The wedding will be graced by their close friends and families and Parineeti's team has begun working on the actor's wedding preparations. Also read: Raghav Chadha on how his life changed after engagement with Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti and Raghav's wedding date

Parineeti and Raghav’s wedding reception might be held in Gurugram

A source told The Times of India, “It will be a grand wedding. Parineeti is extremely tight-lipped about the festivities that will be held by the families. Her team has already started working out the details and her dates. She will plunge into her wedding prep in the first week of September.” It is rumoured that there will be a reception in Gurugram following the wedding.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha at their engagement in Delhi.

Parineeti, Raghav to marry in Udaipur?

Earlier in June, it was reported that Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha may have a grand wedding at a 5-star hotel in Udaipur. As per a report by India Today, Parineeti and Raghav could become the newest celebrity couple to tie the knot in a grand Rajasthan ceremony, with The Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur likely to be their wedding venue.

Once belonging to the Maharaja of Mewar, The Oberoi Udaivilas had served as the venue for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities in 2018. One of the highlights of the celebrations was Grammy Award-winning singer Beyonce's performance.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's relationship

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. Before this, the two never publicly spoke about their relationship, but reportedly, they knew each other for several years.

In the last few weeks leading up to their engagement, the two were spotted together on several occasions – from being photographed at Delhi and Mumbai airports to watching an IPL match in Mohali. They had recently been spotted together in Mumbai.

