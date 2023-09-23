Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding live updates: Pari's choora ceremony begins in Udaipur

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding live updates: The actor and the Aam Aadmi Party MP are all set to get married in Udaipur on Sunday. They will take part in the pre-wedding rituals on Saturday. The couple as well as their respective families had reached Udaipur on Friday. Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra was among the expected guests but the actor on Saturday morning shared a post hinting that she will not be part of the festivities. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will have their pre-wedding festivities on Saturday. (ANI)

As per the wedding card that had surfaced online, a welcome lunch is planned at around 1 pm for the guests on Saturday. It is to be followed by a 90s theme party which will begin at around 7 pm. The main functions will take place at The Leela Palace while some ceremonies, mostly those on the groom's side, will take place at The Taj Lake Palace.

Parineeti and Raghav have known each other for several years. They got engaged in Delhi in May. Sharing details of their love story, Parineeti had written in the caption of one of her Instagram posts, “When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew – I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful, and inspiring. His support, humour, wit, and friendship are pure joy. He is my home.”

Here are all the live updates from the wedding: