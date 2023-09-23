Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding live updates: Pari's choora ceremony begins in Udaipur
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding live updates: The couple will take part in pre-wedding rituals in Udaipur on Saturday.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding live updates: The actor and the Aam Aadmi Party MP are all set to get married in Udaipur on Sunday. They will take part in the pre-wedding rituals on Saturday. The couple as well as their respective families had reached Udaipur on Friday. Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra was among the expected guests but the actor on Saturday morning shared a post hinting that she will not be part of the festivities.
As per the wedding card that had surfaced online, a welcome lunch is planned at around 1 pm for the guests on Saturday. It is to be followed by a 90s theme party which will begin at around 7 pm. The main functions will take place at The Leela Palace while some ceremonies, mostly those on the groom's side, will take place at The Taj Lake Palace.
Parineeti and Raghav have known each other for several years. They got engaged in Delhi in May. Sharing details of their love story, Parineeti had written in the caption of one of her Instagram posts, “When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew – I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful, and inspiring. His support, humour, wit, and friendship are pure joy. He is my home.”
Here are all the live updates from the wedding:
Follow all the updates here:
- Sep 23, 2023 10:53 AM IST
A fresco afternoon for the guests
A brunch themed ‘Blooms and bites’ is scheduled today 10 am onwards for the guests as the bride-to-be Parineeti Chopra takes part in her choora ceremony at the same time.
- Sep 23, 2023 10:42 AM IST
Parineeti and Raghav did bhangra on Sufi night in Delhi
The couple hosted a Sufi night in Delhi on Wednesday and a video from the musical night surfaced online. Read full story here.
- Sep 23, 2023 10:26 AM IST
Here's more about the pre-wedding rituals that took place in Delhi
We get you some inside details from actor Parineeti Chopra and her fiancé Raghav Chadha's wedding festivities in Delhi. Read full story here.
- Sep 23, 2023 10:15 AM IST
BK Shivani reaches Udaipur
Brahma Kumari Shivani reached Udaipur Friday morning as the pre-wedding festivities kickstarted at The Leela Palace.
- Sep 23, 2023 10:01 AM IST
Parineeti's choora ceremony today
Parineeti's 'chooda' ceremony is scheduled for 10 am at the Maharaja Suite, The Leela Palace on Saturday. As per the wedding card that surfaced online, 'Adorn with love,' is the theme of the morning function and will have Parineeti's family members in attendance.
- Sep 23, 2023 09:56 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra may not attend wedding
Priyanka Chopra attended Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement ceremony in May but has hinted at skipping the wedding. Read full story here.
- Sep 23, 2023 09:47 AM IST
The Leela Palace lit up at night on Friday
As the wedding party arrived at The Leela Palace on Friday, the venue lit up with lights and looked stunning.
- Sep 23, 2023 09:44 AM IST
Parineeti and Raghav reached Udaipur
Parineeti Chopra looked radiant in red as she and Raghav Chadha arrived in Udaipur on Friday. Read full story here.