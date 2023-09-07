News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Raghav Chadha says meeting Parineeti Chopra for the first time was ‘magical’: Bahut badi blessing hai

Raghav Chadha says meeting Parineeti Chopra for the first time was 'magical': Bahut badi blessing hai

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Sep 07, 2023 09:12 PM IST

Raghav Chadha opened up about meeting wife-to-be Parineeti Chopra for the first time. He shared that he thanks god every day for giving him Parineeti.

Amid widespread speculation about their impending wedding, Aam Aadmi Party member Raghav Chadha candidly opened up about meeting fiancée and actor Parineeti Chopra. In a new interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Raghav shared that his first meeting with Parineeti was 'very magical.' (Also read: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding reception invite leaked; here's when the couple is getting hitched)

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's wedding festivities are expected to commence on September 17. (Instagram)
Raghav on his first meeting with Parineeti

Speaking to YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Raghav was asked about how he met Parineeti. To this, Raghav smiled and replied, "Hum jaise bhi mile (However we met), it was very magical and a very organic way of meeting. It is something that I thank god every day for, for giving me Parineeti in my life... Bahut badi blessing hai (It's a huge blessing) and I am extremely happy that I have her as my partner. As I said, I thank god every single day for giving her to me."

In the same conversation, the interviewer also said that the entire nation is happy and eager about their wedding. Responding to this, Raghav said, "Main desh se zyada khush hoon (I am happier than the country)."

Leaked wedding invite

Recently, an invite from their upcoming wedding reception went viral on social media. The invite revealed that after their week-long celebration in Udaipur, the couple will host a reception a week after on September 30 in Chandigarh. It read, "Alka and Sunil Chadha, parents of Raghav Chadha invite you for the Reception lunch of their son ‘Raghav and Parineeti, daughter of Reena & Pawan Chopra on 30th September 2023 at Taj Chandigarh.”

More details

Earlier, an exclusive report by Hindustan Times had stated that the wedding festivities would take place from September 17 to 24 in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The venue would be The Leela Palace, Udaipur. “Only close family members and friends will be staying there. For the other guests, all luxury properties in and around the wedding venue have been booked. It’s going to be a grand Punjabi wedding,” the source was quoted as saying.

On the work front, Parineeti will be next seen in Mission Raniganj opposite Akshay Kumar, slated to release in cinemas on October 6. The teaser of the film was shared on Thursday. She also has Imtiaz Ali's musical Chamkila opposite Diljit Dosanjh in the pipeline.

