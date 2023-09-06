Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding reception invite leaked; here's when the couple is getting hitched

There is a lot of speculation around the imminent wedding of actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha. A recent report by Hindustan Times suggested that it would be a week-long affair leading up to the wedding day on September 24 in Udaipur. Now, the invite of their wedding reception in Chandigarh has leaked as well. (Also Read: Parineeti-Raghav's big-fat wedding: Luxury hotels in Udaipur booked) The leaked wedding reception invite of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

New details revealed

The invite doing the rounds online reveals that after their week-long celebration in Udaipur, the couple will later host a reception on September 30 in Chandigarh. Since both of them belong to that state, it makes sense for them to throw a wedding reception in the capital city of Punjab.

The leaked wedding reception invite reads, “Alka and Sunil Chadha, parents of Raghav Chadha invite you for the Reception lunch of their son ‘Raghav and Parineeti, daughter of Reena & Pawan Chopra on 30th September 2023 at Taj Chandigarh.”

What we already know

The exclusive report by Hindustan Times stated that the wedding festivities of the couple will take place from September 17 to 24 in Udaipur, Rajasthan. These will take place in The Leela Palace, Udaipur. “Only close family members and friends will be staying there. For the other guests, all luxury properties in and around the wedding venue have been booked. It’s going to be a grand Punjabi wedding,” the report quoted a source as saying.

Since a lot of Raghav's fellow politicians would also attend the wedding festivities, the security arrangements are being looked into in depth. “As a lot of politicians will be attending the wedding, the hotels have been told to beef up security arrangements. A recce is underway by the police to ascertain a security plan,” the source stated in the report.

Among those likely to be present are Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagvant Mann. Parineeti's cousin and actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas are also expected to attend.

Parineeti will be next seen in Mission Raniganj opposite Akshay Kumar, slated to release in cinemas on October 6. The actor took to her Instagram handle to unveil the motion poster on Wednesday.

Parineeti will also be seen opposite Diljit Dosanjh in Imtiaz Ali's musical Chamkila.

