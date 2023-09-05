Parineeti-Raghav's big-fat wedding: Luxury hotels in Udaipur booked

Prep for actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha’s wedding later this month is in full swing. We have exclusively learnt that it will be a week-long affair in Udaipur (Rajasthan). “Though Parineeti is busy with work currently, she’s been planning the wedding day in, day out.” Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's wedding festivities are expected to commence on September 17. (Instagram)

The wedding festivities are expected to commence on September 17. The wedding and other functions will be held at The Leela Palace Udaipur. “Only close family members and friends will be staying there. For the other guests, all luxury properties in and around the wedding venue have been booked. It’s going to be a grand Punjabi wedding. The celebration will end on September 24,” says the source, adding that special plans are in place for “guests to indulge in all things all things touristy”.

Talking about the security arrangements, the source adds, “As a lot of politicians will be attending the wedding, the hotels have been told to beef up security arrangements. A recce is underway by the police to ascertain a security plan.”

The actor, known for Uunchai (2022) and Hasee Toh Phasee (2014) actor and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) politician Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. Before this, the two never publicly spoke about their relationship, but reportedly, they knew each other for several years.

In the last few weeks leading up to their engagement, the two were spotted together on several occasions. They were seen together at a restaurant in Mumbai in March this year. Days later, they were clicked together at an airport. They were papped earlier this month while watching an IPL match in Mohali. A few days ahead of the engagement, Parineeti and Raghav were spotted at the Delhi airport. They were also photographed together recently while out on a dinner date night in Mumbai.

