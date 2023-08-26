Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha perform puja at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain amid countdown to their wedding. Watch

Ahead of their September wedding in Rajasthan, actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha offered prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. They also performed a small puja at the temple. While Parineeti was in a pink saree, Raghav was in a yellow dhoti with a red dupatta around his shoulders. Also read: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha lock Rajasthan as wedding destination, to marry on September 25: Report Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain.

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha in Ujjain

Parineeti and Raghav worshipped Lord Shiva while sitting in the Nandihal of the temple as entry inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple is prohibited during the Shravan month.

The priest of the temple, Yash Guru performed the puja. He told ANI, “Sawan month is going on and many famous personalities are visiting here to take the blessings of Baba Mahakal. In the same way, Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra had come to take blessings of Lord Mahakal. During this, they heard the Rudra Sukta and Shanti Path performed by the brahmins.”

Meanwhile, Raghav was recently suspended from the Rajya Sabha for "breach of privilege" after complaints of 'fraud'. He has even written ‘Suspended Member of Parliament, India’ in his Instagram bio. He has now joined Parineeti for the wedding prep.

All about Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding

Parineeti and Raghav are reportedly set to tie the knot at The Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur. Without confirming the venue, a recent Times of India report quoted a source as saying, “It will be a grand wedding. Parineeti is extremely tight-lipped about the festivities that will be held by the families. Her team has already started working out the details and her dates. She will plunge into her wedding prep in the first week of September.” The couple are also expected to throw a reception in Gurugram post the wedding.

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged at Kapurthala house in New Delhi on May 13 in the presence of their loved ones, including Parineeti's actor cousin Priyanka Chopra and several high profile politicians. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann were also among the guests.

