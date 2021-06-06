Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Parineeti Chopra reveals cousin Priyanka Chopra's reaction to her three back-to-back releases

Parineeti Chopra has been in the spotlight after having starred in three movies this year. She first appeared in the Hindi adaption of The Girl on the Train followed by Saina and Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 01:49 PM IST
It has been a rewarding year so far for Parineeti Chopra, courtesy of her three back-to-back releases. The actor was seen in The Girl on the Train, Saina and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar this year. While the audiences have given their verdict via social media, Parineeti revealed her cousin, actor Priyanka Chopra had a lengthy discussion with her about the movies.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, Parineeti said that a couple of years ago, Priyanka had advised her to pick movies that are interesting instead of doing them for the sake of it. "She always gives me this advice, she said, 'When we are in a film and we do not meet the audience's expectations of ours, that's our fault. Because they do expect a good performance from us. So don't be in a film (where you) don't give it your all. Do something interesting or do something, don't be in a film just for the sake of it'," Parineeti recalled.

"She said this to me a couple of years ago, I remember, and it made so much sense to me because it is such a privileged position to be in when the audience or the media or the critics-reviewers actually expect something out of you. And when you don't do it, they abuse you. 'What happened to you, we expected more out of you.' It is such a good position to be in that the audience actually wants to see you in something special, always do something special," she added.

Parineeti said that Priyanka's advice came at a point in her life when she was looking for opportunities to break the image of a bubbly, girl next door actor. "Because of that conversation, now finally when I did these kinds of films and got these kinds of reviews, she was the happiest for me. She said, 'This is what I was talking about. This is what you need to do. Don't do something substandard. Always do your best and give your best.'"

"She was very happy when I did those three films and we had long conversations about these three films. She herself does brilliant work and she expects, she wants me also to do that," Parineeti concluded.

Following the three releases, Parineeti is set to star opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor.

