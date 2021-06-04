Meeting Priyanka Chopra made Hina Khan so 'nervous' that she almost didn't attend Cannes party

Actor Hina Khan has said that she was so 'nervous' about attending a party at the Cannes Film Festival that she almost cancelled at the last moment. Hina walked the red carpet at Cannes in 2019, and met Priyanka Chopra there as well.

In a new interview, she said that she didn't have an outfit to wear at the high-profile event, and was unprepared for the magnitude of attention she'd get.

She told RJ Siddharth Kannan, "I didn't even have a gown to wear. In fact, when I was again going to walk, I was not supported by the designers in India. But now, things have changed. Now people look at me in a different light. When my team approaches a certain designer, they do respond, in a positive manner."

She continued in Hindi, "I had no idea... All I knew was that I was going to attend the trailer launch of my film. I didn't have an understanding of how big things would get. But it became huge, and then I realised how big of a deal it is. And an even bigger deal for me was receiving a text message from Priyanka Chopra, and I decided I would not go. I was so nervous."

She said that she was convinved to attent the party, and there was a mad rush to arrange clothes for her. "I arranged an outfit, got into an outfit, went and met her, and the rest was history."

Talking about how Priyanka made her feel at home, Hina had written in an Instagram post, “An unexpected invitation by a world star.. personally, after I gained consciousness and prepared my self to finally make it, I was still an outsider but only until you arrived. You didn’t need to, but still never left my hand for a second, introduced me to the people I probably wouldn’t have met and I felt as if all the achievements of my little career happening in fast forward as you present me as a star to each one of them. You somehow know everything ..as you mentioned my debut film and praised me for my hard work and appreciated me for the risks I have taken in my choices.”

Also read: Hina Khan says she received 'heart-touching message' from Priyanka Chopra after her father's death

Hina also revealed recently that she received a message from Priyanka after the death of her father.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON