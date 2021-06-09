Parineeti Chopra says she 'didn't shower for two days' for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar scene: 'Came to set in filth'

Actor Parineeti Chopra has said that she didn't shower for the entire two-day duration that they shot a scene in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The scene in question took place at a mountain hut and featured Parineeti's character coming to terms with a miscarriage.

In an interview, she said that she slept in 'filth', and showed up to the set the next day unwashed. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, directed by Dibakar Banerjee and co-starring Arjun Kapoor, had a compromised theatrical release earlier this year but gained steam following its debut on Amazon Prime Video.

Parineeti told PeepingMoon, "That whole sequence, we shot over two or three days in that hut. And as an actor -- I really don't know how people are going to react to this information -- but I didn't shower for two days, for that sequence."

She continued, "And that location was filthy. When I used to finish the day of shoot and go back home, I used to be covered with mud. My hair was white because of the dust. I never used to clean. I would go back, sleep, come the next day to shoot, in that filth."

Parineeti said that she is by no means a 'method actor' but that she wanted to look 'destroyed' -- not with the help of makeup. While shooting, Parineeti wondered if they were overdoing it, but realised after watching the film that it was 'all worth it'.

This year, Parineeti has already had three releases -- The Girl On The Train, Saina and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. In a recent interview, she admitted to being 'very unhappy' with some of the work that she had been doing.