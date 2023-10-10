Parineeti Chopra sports sindoor and pink choora with a black blazer as she returns to Mumbai after her wedding. Watch

New bride Parineeti Chopra finally landed in Mumbai two weeks after she got married to AAP leader Raghav Chadha. The actor looked beautiful as she sported sindoor on her forehead and also wore pink choora bangles. This marks her first appearance in Mumbai since her wedding. The pictures soon went viral on social media. (Also read: Unseen pics from Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's sangeet, choora ceremony, varmala ceremony out now)

Parineeti returns to Mumbai

Parineeti Chopra blushed as paparazzi asked her about Raghav Chadha.

On Tuesday, Parineeti landed at the Mumbai airport and was all smiles as she posed for the paparazzi outside. Parineeti kept it minimal and comfortable as she opted for an all-black outfit, with a black blazer over a casual T-shirt, which was paired with white sneakers. She finished her look by tying her hair in a casual ponytail.

In a video posted on Instagram, Parineeti was spotted by the paparazzi as she came outside of the airport. When one of the paps asked, "Jiju kaise hain humare (How is our brother-in-law)?", the actor started to blush. "Bilkul theek hain (He is absolutely fine)!" she replied.

Unseen pictures from wedding

A few days ago, unseen pictures from her sangeet, choora ceremony and the pearl white wedding surfaced online. A picture showed Parineeti walking away after her choora ceremony. She was seen in a yellow kurta-salwar with a yellow dupatta on her head. Her face was not visible, but it's clear the picture was clicked after the ceremony.

Parineeti and Raghav's wedding

Parineeti and Raghav had an intimate destination wedding in Udaipur, which took place on September 24 at The Leela Palace. Only close friends and family members were present to witness the union. They had their engagement on May 13 at Raghav's house in New Delhi. After the sunset wedding, the two also hosted a wedding reception in the evening for their guests.

Parineeti had shared her official wedding pictures online and written, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other. Our forever begins now.”

