Paritosh Tripathi: I will prefer to wait, than compromise

Actor, writer and host Paritosh Tripathi has totally shifted his focus to films and web shows. After the success of Ludo, he is getting a variety of roles from which he is taking his pick wisely.

After wrapping his shoot in Varanasi recently, Tripathi says, “Hum to reng-reng kar aaye hai…ab bade mauke mil rahe hai to sambal kar istemaal karna hai.”

Tripathi adds, “My schooling is from theatre so for me the character is a hero! So, I want to be that central character without whom the story is incomplete. Waise bhi…hero ki paribhasha hi badal gai hai ab puri tarah. Today, content is the hero and we are lucky to be living in this time!”

Hailing from Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, Tripathi has been into acting for 22 years and is in Mumbai for last 13 years. “It’s very tough to say no to work as I remember my struggle days well! I try to stay grounded so my requirements are less and I can afford to wait for good work. I know it’s only my craft that will stay on after me, so I can’t compromise. Now, I can’t afford to go wrong so will like to wait and go slow which is actually tough.”

Paritosh Tripathi and Anshumaan Pushkar in Varanasi (Instagram)

He recently shot for Hari Om Hari with Anshumaan Pushkar, Ranvir Shorey, Vijay Raj, Mukesh Tiwari and others.

“In my next film Janhit Mein Jaari, I have lot of scope to perform on comedy and drama front where I play a very relatable character. I love to take up challenging roles where some extra effort is made, there is lot of hard work and my talent is utilised. On TV too after multiple seasons, I have worked very hard on my act and writing to make my character of Mamaji iconic in reality show Super Dancer.”

As far as medium is concern, he is game for everything. “I just do good work then it may be on TV, films or web…audience will watch and appreciate.”

Tripathi was last seen doing a guest appearance in Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai for his friend’s directorial debut film. “Besides, I have a fantastic role in Karan Johar production film directed by Raj Mehta. I am currently shooting a mega web-series in Mumbai which has not been announced yet. Next, I have to shoot a film in Lucknow probably in July,” he adds.

Tripathi is working on his next book as well. “I will never stop writing. In two years, I have come up with two books Mann Patan Dil Dor and Chaay – Si Mohabaat. My next is a novel which is based on small-small kissey from Uttar Pradesh, that I have seen and lived.”