Parsi New Year is my favourite day of the year: Amyra Dastur

The actor says that she is spending the day playing cards with her cousins and having a scrumptious spread cooked by her mother ; adds she prays for theatres to run and shoots resume in upcoming months
By Titas Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 03:50 PM IST
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur holds her childhood memories related to the Parsi New Year very close to her heart. Reminiscing about the time, she says, “My favourite memories are from when all of us lived together before I shifted out and my brother went to the UK for his work. We would always sneak out desserts from the fridge while mom wasn’t looking. Sometimes, even my dad helped us if they were on a high shelf. In fact, Parsi New Year is my favourite day of the year.”

Much like every year, the actor’s looking forward to spending the day with her families reliving the old times: “My mom is the best cook in our family; she makes the best dishes on Parsi New Year. Our family in Mumbai will get together for lunch. My cousins and I play cards together. It’s our favourite thing to do when the four of us get together.”

For Dastur, festivals are also about going easy on her diet regime and devouring on cheat meals. “I’m looking forward to the kulfi that mom gets from Parsi Dairy Farm. It’s my favourite ice cream and I’ve eaten bowls and bowls of it without any guilt and that’s exactly what I plan to do this year as well!” she shares.

While the essence of festivals may have changed with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the actor hopes that they continue to be all about “being with family and your loved ones”. Talking about it, she adds, “Festivals should be the time to help the needy and give back to society and Mother Earth. I hope to see more philanthropy in the coming years.”

So, what’s her resolution for the year ahead? “I’m hoping for a smooth reopening of our country and no third wave. I also wish to see theatres running and shoots resuming in full force. I’m praying for all of us to stand together and help each other as we have through this pandemic,” she says.

