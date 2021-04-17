Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Parth Samthaan all set to make his Bollywood debut in an Alia Bhatt starrer: 'I will be shooting for it this year'
Parth Samthaan all set to make his Bollywood debut in an Alia Bhatt starrer: 'I will be shooting for it this year'

Parth Samthaan has confirmed that he is headed to Bollywood. The actor is set to make his Bollywood debut with a movie led by Alia Bhatt.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 05:32 PM IST
Parth Samthaan has confirmed he will be making his Bollywood debut.

After ruling the small screen, Parth Samthaan is eyeing the big screen. The actor, who will soon appear in Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu, has confirmed that he will be making his Bollywood debut.

In a recent interview, he has confirmed that he will be making his debut in a movie led by Alia Bhatt. Although he kept details of his debut under the wraps, he did reveal that the shoot will kick-start this year.

"It is true and I will be shooting for it this year itself. And really very excited for it and keeping my fingers crossed. The film is under pre-production right now. You know how it is for an outsider to come and everything should fall in place. Be it the director, music director everything should be nice. You get that one big opportunity and you really don't want to miss that out so I want to give my hundred per cent towards it and I want to make sure that everything works out well," he said, speaking with SpotboyE.

"I am hoping for the best. Unfortunately due to COVID-19, everything is getting pushed. So things are a little delayed here also," he added.

Also Read: Parth Samthaan explains what happened when he was accused of flouting Covid-19 rules

Parth, meanwhile, is prepping for the release of his upcoming digital show Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu, under the ALTBalaji banner. The actor plays the role of gangster Nawab set to win the world. Speaking with Indianexpress.com, Parth revealed that as part of his role, he took up smoking. However, since the show took too long to wrap, it got difficult for him to kick the habit. He revealed that his friends helped him ditch the habit.

