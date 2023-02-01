Pathaan box office week 1 collection: Shah Rukh Khan's Bollywood film is fastest ever to cross 300 crore mark in India

After Pathaan earned ₹21 crore crore nett on its seventh day in India, the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer became the fastest Hindi film to cross ₹300 crore mark after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Pathaan's first week collection at the domestic box office now stands at ₹315 crore nett. Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia, was released on January 25. Also read: Pathaan box office day 6 collection

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pathaan, which has been making and breaking records since it was released worldwide, entered the ₹300 crore club in only seven days, beating the record held by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion's Hindi version since 2017, which took 10 days to enter the ₹300 crore at the domestic box office, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Wednesday. He added that the Hindi version of KGF: Chapter 2 (2022) reached the ₹300 crore-mark in 11 days, while Aamir Khan's Dangal (2016) took 13 days for the same. Both Sanju (2018) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) took 16 days each to enter the ₹300 crore club. Meanwhile Aamir's PK (2014) and Hrithik Roshan's War (2019) took 17 days and 19 days, respectively, to achieve the ₹300 crore-feat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pathaan Day 7 Baahubali (Hindi) Day 10 KGF 2 (Hindi) Day 11 Dangal Day 13 Sanju Day 16 Tiger Zinda Hai Day 16 PK Day 17 War Day 19 Bajrangi Bhaijaan Day 20 Sultaan Day 35

Moreover, Pathaan's week one box office collection – ₹315 crore nett – is ₹65 crore nett more than KGF: Chapter 2, which held the highest first week total before Pathaan swept passed it in five days, as per a Box Office India report. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan was released a day before Republic Day 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. The action film backed by Yash Raj Films also has a special appearance by actor Salman Khan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pathaan has been breaking records ever since its release. Earlier, the film has crossed the ₹200 crore nett-mark in only four days, making it the fastest Hindi film to enter the ₹200 crore-club. Even before the release of the film, Pathaan had smashed records with its incredible advance bookings. The advance bookings for Pathaan were opened on January 20.

Due to growing demands, theatre owners in many parts of India had reportedly decided to have early morning screenings of the film. Earlier, there were also reports that the film’s morning shows had been cancelled as protests emerged outside theatres in Indore on Pathaan's opening day. Pathaan was released on January 25, after facing boycott calls and protests against the film's cast and crew in recent weeks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON