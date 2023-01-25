Pathaan release highlights: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raveena Tandon praise film; Farah Khan calls it a 'blockbuster'
Pathaan release highlights: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's latest film is out in theatres and all from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raveenwa Tandon, Anil Kapoor to Farah Khan have praised it on Instagram.
Pathaan movie release: Shah Rukh Khan's comeback vehicle Pathaan released in theatres on Wednesday. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham with Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia in supporting roles. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand. Check out all highlights around the release.
Follow all the updates here:
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 05:18 PM
Samantha Ruth Prabhu hails Pathaan
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared the Pathaan poster on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Its Pathaan Day.”
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 04:56 PM
Raveena Tandon shares her review of Pathaan
Sharing her review of Pathaan, Raveena Tandon wrote on Twitter Wednesday evening, “#Pathaan OMG! Blown away! Just fantastic! @iamsrk @deepikapadukone #johnabraham. Just fantastic! Thank you being the reason for the industry to celebrate again! @yrf #sidharthanand.”
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 04:39 PM
Farah Khan calls Pathaan a blockbuster
Farah Khan shared a picture of the Pathaan poster she spotted in the city and wrote on her Instagram Stories, “BLOCKBUSTER! Pathaan is here”.
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 04:24 PM
Pathaan has already collected ₹20.35 cr through 3 cinema chains
Pathaan may surpass the opening day collections of director Siddharth Anand's last blockbuster War. According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Pathaan collected ₹20.35 crore till 3 pm through three national chains: INOX, PVR and Cinepolis.
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 04:04 PM
Deepika sends love to Katrina for her Pathaan post
As Katrina Kaif asked moviegoers not to share Pathaan spoilers, Deepika Padukone re-shared her Instagram Story with a 'kissing' emoji.
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 03:40 PM
Morning shows cancelled in few Indore theatres after protests
Morning shows of Pathaan were cancelled at some theatres in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Wednesday following protests by right-wing organisations, reported PTI. Bajrang Dal activists staged a protest against the film and shouted slogans against Shah Rukh Khan at Kastur cinema hall. Activists of the Hindu Jagran Manch showed saffron flags at Sapna-Sangeeta cinema hall.
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 03:20 PM
Anil Kapoor says Pathaan is an emotion
Anil Kapoor also hailed Pathaan on the day of its release. He tweeted, “#Pathaan is not just a film, it’s an emotion!! @iamsrk @deepikapadukone Looking forward to seeing #SiddharthAnand create magic on the big screen!”
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 03:03 PM
Anupama Chopra reviews Pathaan
Film critic Anupama Chopra tweeted, "It’s taken @iamsrk 32 years to become a full fledged action hero. It was worth the wait! #Pathaan."
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 02:57 PM
Raj and DK wish King Khan
“Have always been huge fans of King Khan But this one, after his long hiatus, is uber-special. Go #Pathaan go! May you win more hearts and shatter more records@iamsrk,” read a tweet by Raj and DK.
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 02:42 PM
Vishal Dadlani celebrates Pathaan release
Composer Vishal Dadlani tweeted, “Aaj tyohaar hai. #Pathaan #JaiHind No spoilers, no images, no videos please. Please support the battle against piracy and report any accounts that post any such thing.”
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 02:11 PM
Siddharth Anand mobbed outside theatre
A happy crowd surrounded Siddharth Anand and his wife as they visited a multiplex in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon.
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 01:24 PM
Anurag Kashyap reviews Pathaan
“Shah Rukh Khan itna haseen, itna sundar pehle kabhi laga nahi. Toh hum toh usko dekhne aaye the aur dil khush ho gaya. Aur itna khatarnaka action hai, Shah Rukh ke liye pehli baar aisa role hai. Mujhe nahi lagta unhone is tarah ka action pehle kiya hai,” Anurag Kashyap said at the morning show of Pathaan.
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 01:19 PM
HT Pathaan review out
Pathaan movie review: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's actioner is worthy every penny even as it defies gravity and logic. Read full review here.
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 12:55 PM
Trade analyst Sumit Kadel's review
"MOUNTAINOUS BLOCKBUSTER. STYLE - SUBSTANCE - PATRIOTISM #Pathaan has it all. SUPERB ACTION + TWISTS & THRILLS gives Wholesome Entertainment. #SRK BLOW UP THE SCREEN with his Intensity & Charm. LAST 20 Mins & SALMAN KHAN Cameo creates MASS HYSTERIA," tweeted trade analyst Sumit Kadel about Pathaan.
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 12:47 PM
Opening Day BO predictions
As per a report in DNA, Pathaan is looking at a massive opening of ₹56 crore on day 1. This would mean that it might just become the biggest Hindi opener of all time.
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 12:20 PM
Alia Bhatt shares message for the team
Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share her support for Pathaan. 'To be honest, never been this excited for a film. Go Pathaan," she wrote.
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 11:51 AM
Pathaan showing on 8000 screens worldwide
“UNPRECEDENTED: ‘PATHAAN’ SHOWS INCREASED, SCREEN COUNT ALL-TIME HIGHEST [HINDI]… #Pathaan has taken #BO by storm… 300 shows increased by exhibitors right after first show. Total screen count now is 8,000 screens *worldwide*… #India: 5,500 screens, #Overseas: 2,500 screens,” tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh.
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 11:39 AM
Shah Rukh Khan asks fans to watch Pathaan
Shah Rukh Khan took to Instagram to share that the film is now out. He also asked everyone to watch his film. “#Pathaan is finally here... milte hai bade parde par! Book your tickets now- https://m.paytm.me/pathaan | https://bookmy.show/Pathaan Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 11:32 AM
Pathaan posters torn and burnt
Posters of the film Pathaan was torn and burnt outside a cinema hall in Bihar's Bhagalpur on Tuesday, a day before its release. Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan movie is to be screened in Bhagalpur's Deepprabha cinema hall.
The youth of Hindu organizations tore the posters in the cinema hall and set it on fire, raising slogans of 'Film Chalega Hall Jalega'.
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 11:28 AM
Fans cut cake amid film release
A video has surfaces on social media that show fans of Shah Rukh Khan cutting an enormous Pathaan-themed cake outside a theatre.
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 10:57 AM
Taran Adarsh reviews Pathaan
“#OneWordReview... #Pathaan: BLOCKBUSTER. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️½ #Pathaan has it all: Star power, style, scale, songs, soul, substance and surprises… And, most importantly, #SRK, who’s back with a vengeance… Will be the first #Blockbuster of 2023,” wrote film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 10:39 AM
Fans scream in theatre
Visuals from Gaiety Cinema have surfaced that show fans screaming and shouting at Shah Rukh Khan's entry.
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 10:25 AM
Vaibhavi Merchant on Besharam Rang
Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant reacted to the ongoing controversy surrounding her song Besharam Rang from Pathaan and said ‘nobody goes to a beach wearing full clothes', and it made ‘sense’ for Shah Rukh Khan to roam shirtless. Read full story here.
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 10:18 AM
Praise for Pathaan action scenes
Film critic Suchin Mehrotra tweeted, “SRK may be responsible for one of the modern Hindi cinema's greatest action set pieces with Ra One's local train sequence.. but he may well have just matched it with one in Pathaan (which just happens to also take place on a train).” He was also impressed by the end credit scene. “Throw in a gloriously cheeky end credits scene that got me more buzzing and gave me more joy than perhaps any Marvel post credits scene.”
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 10:14 AM
Fans praise ‘breathtaking’ action
“Breathtaking action sequences. Clash between Pathaan Vs Jim is extraordinary. Cinematography is at another level(Thank Lord Sid). Always high expectations for #SRK but had an average expectation for John & SRK’s wish to see him getting huge appreciation might be fulfilled #Pathaan,” wrote a fan on Twitter.
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 10:09 AM
Twitter user is disappointed with Pathaan
“Was expecting the script way better, the movie is a 4/10. Feels like I'm watching a cheaper version of Mission Impossible. The same bomb disarm and saving the nation script Repeated with some better action. Feel free to skip this one,” read a tweet about Pathaan.
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 10:00 AM
Inside pics from screening
Casting director Shanoo Sharma shared photos from the screening on Instagram. They featured Deepika Padukone as well.
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 09:32 AM
Katrina Kaif gives a shoutout to Pathaan
Deepika Padukone reacted after Katrina Kaif gave a shoutout to her upcoming film Pathaan. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Katrina shared a picture of her character Zoya from her film franchise, Tiger. Sharing the picture, Katrina wrote, “My friend Pathaan is on a dangerous mission.” Check out full story here.
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 09:29 AM
Salman Khan 'steals the show'
“Salman khan cameo in #Pathaan is a treat to watch out for. He stole the entire show and theaters turned into stadium within seconds #SalmanKhan,” wrote a fan.
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 09:26 AM
Inside pics from screening
Kumaar, who has written the lyrics for Pathaan, shared inside pictures from the Tuesday screening at YRF. “Pathan screening..! Blockbuster..! Jai ho,” he wrote.
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 09:22 AM
VHP withdraws ‘Boycott Pathaan’
“Keeping our earlier objections in mind, changes made in the film are correct. After watching the film, if we find anything objectionable, then we'll reconsider opposing the film," Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesman Shriraj Nair said.
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 09:18 AM
Shah Rukh Khan is called ‘saviour of Bollywood’
"Fast Paced, High Voltage ACTION DRAMA with convincing story. Sid Anand gives his best. Srk Intro is lit. #ShahRukhKhan performance is outstanding #JohnAbraham and #deepikapadukone also done well. Once again The Savior of Bollywood is Back," wrote a person on Twitter.
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 09:14 AM
Fans react to Salman Khan's cameo
Fans of Salman Khan were eagerly waiting for his cameo in the film and have been sufficiently rewarded. A bunch of Twitter users have shared pictures and videos from the movie showing Salman's appearance in the film. One wrote, “Salman bhai entry in pathaan is (fire).” Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel wrote, “#Pathaan & #Tiger brings the HOUSE DOWN.. One of the BEST SEQUENCE EVER IN THE HISTORY OF INDIAN CINEMA.. Turns theater into STADIUM.. Baap re Baap kya action dikhaya hai ..”
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 09:09 AM
Deepika Padukone gets good wishes for Pathaan
Deepika Padukone shared a picture of her dessert with ‘Good Luck for Pathaan’ written on it in icing.
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 09:03 AM
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser leaked
The teaser for Salman Khan's Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan, which was attached to Pathaan, has been leaked on social media. Read full story here.
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 08:58 AM
Fans start posting reviews on Twitter
A fan took to social media to share his review of the film. “#Pathaan is HIGH VOLTAGE ACTION DRAMA with convincing story, Storytelling is brilliant as we want from #SiddharthAnand @iamsrk performance is outstanding @TheJohnAbraham and @deepikapadukone are also fine, Too many surprise and twist. Rating - 4/5,” the tweet read.
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 08:48 AM
Rani Mukerji attends screening
Rani Mukerji made a rare appearance on Tuesday as she attended the screening. She was seen in a saree, sitting in her car as the paparazzi clicked away.
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 08:46 AM
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone attend screening
YRF hosted a screening for the film's crew and their friends and family on Tuesday evening in Mumbai. Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan also attended.
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 08:38 AM
Fans flock to theatres for 7am shows
Fans all over the country flocked to theatres to catch the first day first shows for the film. Videos from outside Gaiety Cinema in Mumbai and PVR cinema halls in Delhi are surfacing on social media.