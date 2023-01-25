Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser leaked in Pathaan screening; Salman Khan teases slick yet emotional action film. Watch

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser featuring Salman Khan in a rugged avatar was leaked after it was shown during Pathaan, which was released in theatres on January 25. Earlier, it was reported that the teaser would be shown in theatres during the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer. In the teaser, Salman Khan flaunts two distinct looks – one with long hair and a rugged outfit, and the other clean-shaven one, where he looks suave in formal clothes. Also read: Salman Khan wraps up Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan shoot, shares picture from the sets

The almost one-minute-40-second teaser opens with Salman Khan riding a bike in a desert. Next, he is seen breaking into a moving Metro train and kicking the bad guys in a crowded coach. This is followed by a series of fight scenes, where Salman jumps from buildings, and beats up the bad guys. In between, Salman is seen romancing Pooja Hegde in beautiful locations. Towards the end of the teaser, Salman, looks cool in a formal white shirt even after he was beaten to a bloody pulp. After stopping an enemy's car by jumping feet first, a shirtless Salman said after a fight, "Jab shareer, dil aur dimag mujhse kehte hain 'bas bhai, no more', main kehta hoon 'bring it on' (when my body, heart and mind tell me to stop, I tell them 'bring it on')."

Ever since the beginning of the shoot last year, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been in news due to speculations over its title and cast. It was earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and then later Bhaijaan, as per reports. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh in the lead roles. It also features actors like Shehnaaz Gill. The film is slated to hit the theatres by the end of this year, around Eid 2023.

Apart from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman also has Maneesh Sharma's Tiger 3, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Apart from this, he has reportedly also been roped in for Kick 2 with Jacqueline Fernandez. Salman is reportedly also making a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which released on January 25, 2023.

