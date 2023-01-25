Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser leaked in Pathaan screening; Salman Khan teases slick yet emotional action film. Watch

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser leaked in Pathaan screening; Salman Khan teases slick yet emotional action film. Watch

bollywood
Published on Jan 25, 2023 10:06 AM IST

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser was shown during Shah Rukh Khan's action film Pathaan in theatres, which was released on January 25. The teaser shows Salman Khan romancing Pooja Hegde, jumping from buildings and fighting the bad guys in the Metro.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser featuring Salman Khan was leaked.
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser featuring Salman Khan was leaked.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser featuring Salman Khan in a rugged avatar was leaked after it was shown during Pathaan, which was released in theatres on January 25. Earlier, it was reported that the teaser would be shown in theatres during the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer. In the teaser, Salman Khan flaunts two distinct looks – one with long hair and a rugged outfit, and the other clean-shaven one, where he looks suave in formal clothes. Also read: Salman Khan wraps up Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan shoot, shares picture from the sets

The almost one-minute-40-second teaser opens with Salman Khan riding a bike in a desert. Next, he is seen breaking into a moving Metro train and kicking the bad guys in a crowded coach. This is followed by a series of fight scenes, where Salman jumps from buildings, and beats up the bad guys. In between, Salman is seen romancing Pooja Hegde in beautiful locations. Towards the end of the teaser, Salman, looks cool in a formal white shirt even after he was beaten to a bloody pulp. After stopping an enemy's car by jumping feet first, a shirtless Salman said after a fight, "Jab shareer, dil aur dimag mujhse kehte hain 'bas bhai, no more', main kehta hoon 'bring it on' (when my body, heart and mind tell me to stop, I tell them 'bring it on')."

Ever since the beginning of the shoot last year, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been in news due to speculations over its title and cast. It was earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and then later Bhaijaan, as per reports. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh in the lead roles. It also features actors like Shehnaaz Gill. The film is slated to hit the theatres by the end of this year, around Eid 2023.

Apart from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman also has Maneesh Sharma's Tiger 3, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Apart from this, he has reportedly also been roped in for Kick 2 with Jacqueline Fernandez. Salman is reportedly also making a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which released on January 25, 2023.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
salman khan
salman khan
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out