Salman Khan wraps up Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan shoot, shares picture from the sets

Salman Khan treated fans to a picture from the sets of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He announced that he has wrapped up the film shoot on Saturday. His look has left fans excited for the film. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut shares behind-the-scenes pics from Assam schedule of Emergency, fans say 'can't wait for it')

In the picture, Salman in a rugged look wore a quirky black jacket paired with a black t-shirt and black pants. He accessorised his look with black sunglasses and posed candidly. The picture seems to be taken in the middle of a dance sequence as many background dancers are seen surrounding him.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Salman wrote, “Shoot wrapped! #Kisi Ka Bhai Kisiki Jaan arrives #Eid2023.” Comedian Sugandha S Misshra dropped smiling face with red heart eyes emojis. Music composer Vishal Mishra commented, “OG (fire and red heart emojis).”

Reacting to the photo, one of Salman's fans wrote, “This look is going to be viral.” Another fan commented, “East or west salman sir is the best.” “Bhai ki jhalak sabke alag (Brother's looks are always unique)," added another one.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hedge, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill. The film is slated to release in 2023. It is backed by Salman’s mother Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

Salman was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth, with actor, brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. He also starred in Chiranjeevi's Godfather. Apart from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the actor will also be reviving his iconic character, agent Tiger, for his upcoming third instalment of the Tiger franchise. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma, will mark his reunion with Katrina Kaif. Tiger 3 is slated to release in 2023.

Salman will also make a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming, Pathaan. The film will release in theatres on January 25, 2023.

