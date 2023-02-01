Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan film grosses 634 crore worldwide, highest ever one-week collection for a Hindi movie

With its box office day seven collection, Pathaan not only became the fastest Hindi film to cross the ₹300 crore mark after Baahubali 2's Hindi version, it now also holds the record for the highest ever first week collection of Hindi cinema. Pathaan, which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia, grossed ₹634 crore worldwide in just seven days. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan was released on January 25. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan addresses Pathaan controversy for first time

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Wednesday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that Pathaan had registered the highest ever week one box office collection of Hindi cinema, grossing ₹634 crore worldwide, of which it grossed ₹395 crore in India alone. The film has earned ₹239 crore gross in the overseas market. His tweet read, "Pathaan ₹634 crore worldwide gross in seven days..."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With its box office collection in India on Tuesday, Pathaan had entered the ₹300 crore club in only seven days. The film earned ₹315 crore nett in Indian in its first week. The Shah Rukh-starrer has now beaten Baahubali 2: The Conclusion's Hindi version's 2017 record of entering the ₹300 crore in only 10 days, as per Taran's tweet on Wednesday. Thanks to Pathaan's unstoppable box office collection, the Hindi version of KGF: Chapter 2 (2022) is now the third fastest film to reach the ₹300 crore-mark; the film had attained the feat in 11 days, compared to Pathaan's 7 days.

Pathaan has been breaking records ever since its release. Earlier, the film has crossed the ₹200 crore nett-mark in only four days, making it the fastest Hindi film to enter the ₹200 crore-club. Even before the release of the film, Pathaan had smashed records with its incredible advance bookings. The advance bookings for Pathaan were opened on January 20.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pathaan was released on January 25 amid boycott calls and protests against the film's cast and crew. Speaking at a recent media event, his first after the success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh had thanked the audience for supporting the film. He had said, "Sabka maksad ek hi hota hai (Everyone has one motive). We should spread happiness, brotherhood, love, kindness, even when I'm playing a bad guy like [in] Darr. Even if I'm playing a Baazigar, even if John is being bad in a film. None of us are bad. We are all playing characters to make you happy. If we say things in the film, none of them are meant to hurt any sentiment or anybody. It is just entertainment."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON