Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana film trails far behind Kartik Aaryan's 2019 hit

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana’s romantic comedy drama finally released in theatres on May 15. The film opened to largely mixed reviews from both critics and audiences. It also had a slow start at the box office, failing to beat the opening-day collection of Kartik Aaryan’s 2019 film, Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office report

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana leads the romnatic comedy drama with Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan.

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According to Sacnilk, Ayushmann’s film collected ₹2.99 crore at the box office on its first day across 6554 shows, marking one of the lowest openings of his career. Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is a spiritual sequel to Kartik Aaryan's 2019 hit. The film earned less than half of what Kartik, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar’s 2019 romantic comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh collected on its opening day ( ₹9.10 crore).

The film recorded low occupancy on its first day, with 5.38% in morning shows, 10.92% in afternoon shows and 10.46% in evening shows. While some critics praised the film’s humour and comic timing, others criticised it for relying on old and repetitive jokes. However, the cast’s performances received unanimous praise from viewers and reviewers alike.

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{{^usCountry}} On Friday, Ayushmann took to Instagram and shared a video revealing his mother’s reaction to the film. In the clip, his mother was seen blessing him affectionately after watching the movie. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Mother has given her blessings. She says your film is very good. She was saying that if Papa were here, he would have loved it. She laughed a lot after a long time while watching #PatiPatniAurWohDo ❤️ In cinemas now!” About Pati Patni Aur Woh Do {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Friday, Ayushmann took to Instagram and shared a video revealing his mother’s reaction to the film. In the clip, his mother was seen blessing him affectionately after watching the movie. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Mother has given her blessings. She says your film is very good. She was saying that if Papa were here, he would have loved it. She laughed a lot after a long time while watching #PatiPatniAurWohDo ❤️ In cinemas now!” About Pati Patni Aur Woh Do {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, the film also stars Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh and Vijay Raaz, among others, in key roles alongside Ayushmann. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, the film also stars Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh and Vijay Raaz, among others, in key roles alongside Ayushmann. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The story revolves around Prajapati (Ayushmann Khurrana), a forest department official married to journalist Aparna (Wamiqa Gabbi). He agrees to help his friend Chanchal (Sara Ali Khan) elope with her boyfriend Sunny (Vishal Vashishtha). Since Sunny’s father (Tigmanshu Dhulia) strongly opposes their relationship, Prajapati pretends to be Chanchal’s boyfriend for appearances. Complications arise when his colleague Nilofer (Rakul Preet Singh) mistakenly believes Prajapati and Chanchal are actually having an affair, leading to a chaotic comedy of errors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The story revolves around Prajapati (Ayushmann Khurrana), a forest department official married to journalist Aparna (Wamiqa Gabbi). He agrees to help his friend Chanchal (Sara Ali Khan) elope with her boyfriend Sunny (Vishal Vashishtha). Since Sunny’s father (Tigmanshu Dhulia) strongly opposes their relationship, Prajapati pretends to be Chanchal’s boyfriend for appearances. Complications arise when his colleague Nilofer (Rakul Preet Singh) mistakenly believes Prajapati and Chanchal are actually having an affair, leading to a chaotic comedy of errors. {{/usCountry}}

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An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Pati, Patni Aur Woh Do is the kind of film that knows exactly what it wants to be and rarely loses sight of it. Packed with misunderstandings and energetic performances, it delivers enough laughs to justify the ride, even if some stretches work better than others.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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