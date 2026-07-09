Pati Patni Aur Woh Do OTT release: When and where to watch Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy on streaming

The wait for the OTT release of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is finally over. Netflix has announced that the comedy, which released in theatres earlier this year, will start streaming on Netflix India, this July. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do stars Ayushmann Khurrana along with Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film arrived in theatres on May 15.

Netflix announces streaming date

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do gets Netflix release date after theatrical run.

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On Thursday, Netflix announced the film’s digital release date on social media. Sharing the update, the streamer wrote, “Prajapati Pandey are coming soon, with Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. Watch Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, out 10 July, on Netflix.”

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{{^usCountry}} Addressing whether the film glorifies infidelity, Ayushmann Khurrana clarified during the trailer launch that the story is centred around the situations and misunderstandings between the four characters rather than promoting anything problematic. He said, “Yeh film inn charon ke beech mein kya chal raha hai uspe hai. At the same time, I think yeh jo mera role hai Prajapati Pandey ka...he is a green flag. He is a complete green flag, uska moral compass bilkul correct hai. (This film is about what's happening between these four characters. At the same time, I think my role, Prajapati Pandey, is a green flag. He is a complete green flag; his moral compass is absolutely correct.) We are not promoting any infidelity because it is a family film. Everyone will enjoy watching it. It is just a comedy of errors. Ismein aisa kuch nahi hai ke Prajapati ka kissi ke saath affair hai. Aisa kuch bhi nahi hai. (There is nothing in it that suggests Prajapati is having an affair with anyone. There is nothing like that at all).” About the film {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing whether the film glorifies infidelity, Ayushmann Khurrana clarified during the trailer launch that the story is centred around the situations and misunderstandings between the four characters rather than promoting anything problematic. He said, “Yeh film inn charon ke beech mein kya chal raha hai uspe hai. At the same time, I think yeh jo mera role hai Prajapati Pandey ka...he is a green flag. He is a complete green flag, uska moral compass bilkul correct hai. (This film is about what's happening between these four characters. At the same time, I think my role, Prajapati Pandey, is a green flag. He is a complete green flag; his moral compass is absolutely correct.) We are not promoting any infidelity because it is a family film. Everyone will enjoy watching it. It is just a comedy of errors. Ismein aisa kuch nahi hai ke Prajapati ka kissi ke saath affair hai. Aisa kuch bhi nahi hai. (There is nothing in it that suggests Prajapati is having an affair with anyone. There is nothing like that at all).” About the film {{/usCountry}}

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Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has been produced by Bhushan Kumar and Renu Ravi Chopra, with Juno Chopra on board as the creative producer. The film is a joint production of T-Series and B R Studios, while Zee Studios released it in theatres. The film earned a worldwide gross collection of ₹67.96 crore, including ₹60.11 crore from India and ₹7.85 crore from overseas markets.

The film reunites director Mudassar Aziz with the franchise after he helmed the 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh, starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.

An excerpt from Hindustan Times review read, “Overall, Pati, Patni Aur Woh Do is the kind of film that knows exactly what it wants to be and rarely loses sight of it. Packed with misunderstandings and energetic performances, it delivers enough laughs to justify the ride, even if some stretches work better than others.”

What's next for the actors?

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Ayushmann Khurrana will next be seen in Sameer Saxena's Mupapa, which is slated to hit theatres on February 19, 2027. He also has another film in the pipeline with Sara Ali Khan, titled Udta Teer.