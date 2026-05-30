Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office day 15: Ayushmann Khurrana film crosses ₹50 crore, set to recover budget

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is proving that strong word of mouth and family audiences can still keep a film alive at the box office. Backed by T-Series and BR Studios, the romantic comedy starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Wamiqa Gabbi has maintained a surprisingly stable theatrical run despite increasing competition and limited screen space. The film has now completed 15 days in theatres and is inching closer to the ₹60 crore mark at the global box office. Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office day 15: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer crosses ₹50 crore.

Strong hold in the third week Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film earned a net collection of ₹1.25 crore on its third Friday across 2,458 shows nationwide as per Sacnilk. With this, the domestic net collection currently stands at ₹43.20 crore, while the domestic gross has reached ₹51.26 crore.

The overseas market has also remained fairly consistent, contributing around ₹7.65 crore so far. Combined together, the film’s worldwide gross total now stands at ₹58.91 crore, bringing it extremely close to the ₹60 crore milestone. The film is made on a reported budget of around 60 crore.

What is the film about? In the film, Ayushmann Khurrana plays Prajapati Pandey, a well-meaning but increasingly overwhelmed man trapped in a series of misunderstandings involving multiple women and family chaos. During the trailer launch, Ayushmann had clarified that the film does not promote infidelity and described it as just a comedy of errors. At the event, he addressed the film’s storyline, emphasising that it does not endorse infidelity.

“Yeh film inn charun ke beech mein kya chal raha hai uspe hai. At the same time, I think yeh jo mera role hai Prajapati Pandey ka… He is a green flag. He is a complete green flag, uska moral Compass bilkul correct hai (The film is about what happens between the four characters… At the same time, I think my character, Prajapati Pandey, is a green flag. He is a complete green flag, his moral compass is absolutely right),” Ayushmann said.

The film acts as a spiritual follow-up to the 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh, led by Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday, though it tells a completely new story with a fresh cast setup.