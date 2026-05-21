Ayushmann Khurrana gets emotional as he performs live on Indian Idol: 'Same stage which once rejected me’

On Thursday, Ayushmann shared a glimpse of his live performance on Indian Idol, where he was seen sitting on stage with a guitar in his hand while singing Dil Wale Chor. The actor recalled once being rejected from the show and now returning to perform on the same stage. His Pati Patni Aur Woh Do co-stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh also appeared to be smitten by his voice.

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana started his career by winning the second season of MTV Roadies before venturing into anchoring. He later made his film debut with Vicky Donor in 2012 and has since delivered several hits. The actor recently appeared on the reality singing show Indian Idol and performed his song Dil Wale Chor from Pati Patni Aur Woh Do live, leaving Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani impressed.

Along with the video, Ayushmann captioned the post, “This is the extended version of Dil Wale Chor (reprise), which I performed on Indian Idol. The same stage which once rejected me during my struggling days. Surreal. Thanks for loving the song. Thanks for loving the film. #PatiPatniAurWohDo running successfully in cinemas!” Shreya and Vishal were seen enjoying Ayushmann’s performance and even cheering for him. Veteran actor Helen was also seen applauding after his performance.

Fans, too, showered love on Ayushmann’s performance. One comment read, “Mind-blowing, Ayushmann ji. Multi-talented.” Another wrote, “Aditya Rikhari is okay, but Ayushmann’s voice in Dil Wale Chor is just wow...” A third commented, “Mitti Di Khushboo vibe.” Another fan wrote, “I don’t know how your voice is so comforting and magical... Love you, AK.”

Ayushmann Khurrana’s recent and upcoming films Ayushmann is currently seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which released in theatres on May 15. The film, which also stars Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles, received mixed reviews upon release. So far, it has collected ₹32 crore worldwide and ₹27.14 crore net in India.

He will next be seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya. The movie also stars Sharvari in the lead role. Before Ayushmann, Salman Khan famously essayed the role of Prem in several of Sooraj Barjatya’s films, including Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Saath-Saath Hain and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, all of which emerged as blockbusters. Backed by Rajshri Productions, Yeh Prem Mol Liya is scheduled to release in theatres on November 27, 2026.