'Once a cheater…’: Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana tussle over stances on infidelity in interview

‘Once a cheater, always a cheater’ — the debate around this statement has been prevalent in many forms in recent times, especially after Kajol and Twinkle Khanna spoke about it on their chat show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle as they weighed in on which is worse — emotional or physical cheating. Some netizens didn’t agree with them, and the two stars faced significant scrutiny online. Now, the same question was posed to the Pati Patni Aur Woh Do cast members, and Sara Ali Khan made her stance very clear — “once a cheater, always a cheater.” Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana spoke about infidelity. (PTI)

If a person has cheated, he is a cheater: Sara While Sara agreed with the saying, “Once a cheater, always a cheater”, in a recent interaction with Red FM, Ayushmann Khurrana argued against it, and said, “There is a journey from being a red flag to a green flag. Nobody is born a green flag." Sara said, “I believe in once a cheater, always a cheater. Because he has cheated right? What is the definition of a cheater? If a person has cheated, he is a cheater." Rakul Preet Singh sided with Ayushmann and said that the person will not necessarily cheat again.

Sara, however, did not agree and said, "You are labelled a cheater and that can’t be changed. If he is a cheater, there are chances that he will cheat again, but maybe he won’t. Once you have cheated, you have lost the privilege of saying that it is above me, I will not do it ever again. You are a cheater, but you may not cheat again. That’s a different thing." She added, "I am not saying that he will cheat again, but once you have gotten that tag, it can’t be removed."

Ayushmann’s cheeky dig at Sara’s relationships Later, Ayushmann joked and related Sara’s strong take to her personal life, and said, “She is not letting it go. Sara, let him go, forget him, forgive him. If he loves again, he might not cheat." For the unversed, Sara Ali Khan has been linked to several actors. She was rumoured to be in a brief relationship with her Love Aaj Kal co-star Kartik Aaryan. Last year, she sparked dating buzz after she was clicked visiting a gurudwara with actor-musician Arjun Pratap Bajwa.