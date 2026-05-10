Kajol, Sanjay Dutt, Chiranjeevi and more celebs share heartfelt tributes to honour their moms on Mother's Day

Mother’s Day is a heartfelt celebration dedicated to honouring mothers, motherhood, and the immeasurable influence maternal figures have in shaping our lives. The occasion serves as a reminder to express gratitude for their unconditional love, selfless sacrifices, unwavering support, and the profound role they play in nurturing both families and society. To commemorate the special day, Indian celebrities took to social media to share emotional tributes and cherished memories dedicated to their mothers. Here’s a look at some of their touching posts. Check out the mothers' day posts shared by celebs! (Instagram) Also Read | Mother's Day| From Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: Check out the latest celeb moms and moms-to-be Anupam Kher Anupam Kher marked Mother’s Day with an emotional social media tribute dedicated to his mother, Dulari Kher, reflecting on the sacrifices, resilience, and unconditional love that define motherhood. Sharing a heartfelt video montage filled with touching moments alongside his mother, followed by a playful and goofy clip of the two on the second slide, the actor concluded the post with a video of himself reciting a moving poem.

He wrote the caption in Hindi, sharing a heartfelt note dedicated to his mother: “A mother does not just give birth to us…She shapes us a little more every single day. She silently dedicates her share of sleep, happiness, desires, and sometimes even her entire life to us. When the world takes time to understand us, a mother can read even our silence without a word. There is so much power in her prayers that even a broken person finds the strength to stand up again. If there is any relationship in life that is completely selfless, it is that of a mother. On this Mother’s Day, my salutations and deepest respect to every mother in the world. And to my own mother…because of whom we exist, smile, and continue moving forward. Jai Mata Di!” Kajol Kajol shared an adorable selfie with her mother, Tanuja, with both of them smiling brightly at the camera. Kajol kept it casual in a plain pink T-shirt, while Tanuja looked elegant in a pastel orange floral-printed V-neck kurta. Accompanying the heartwarming picture was a humorous yet affectionate note in which Kajol hailed her mother as Goddess Kali, Durga, Lakshmi, and Saraswati all rolled into one.

Her playful tribute further declared Tanuja to be the ultimate boss of the “mothers club,” adding that she completely bows down to her. She wrote in the caption, “We are both part of the #mothersclub but she is presiding chairman and CEO.. bowing down to the one and only #mymom! She is my Kali , Durga , Lakshmi and Saraswati all rolled into one. Even the goddess knows that.” Sanjay Dutt Sanjay Dutt shared a heartfelt carousel post on Instagram featuring nostalgic black-and-white childhood photographs with his late mother, Nargis Dutt, who passed away in 1981. The rare and intimate pictures offered a touching glimpse into the actor’s early years and his close bond with his mother. One photograph captured a young Sanjay wrapped in a warm embrace with Nargis, while another adorable moment showed him sitting on her lap as a tiny puppy playfully nibbled at his ears.

The post also included photographs from his teenage years alongside his two sisters, as well as a playful snapshot of toddler Sanjay sucking his toe while perched comfortably on his mother’s lap. His touching caption captured his longing for his mother and their shared bond: “Mumma, I miss you. I wish you were here with me. Your love and blessings are always with me. Love you mom.” Rakul Preet Singh Rakul Preet Singh shared a heartfelt video montage capturing intimate and cherished moments with her mother, Kulwinder Singh, and her mother-in-law, Puja Bhagnani. The touching compilation featured adorable selfies and candid photographs with both women, accompanied by emotional text overlays expressing gratitude and paying tribute to their love, support, and presence in her life, ending with “Happy Mother’s Day to my two strongest blessings.”

She captioned the post, “To my mom and my mother in law, Happy Mother’s Day. One gave me life, the other gave me another beautiful family to call my own. Thank you both for your unconditional love, your guidance, and for always standing by us with so much strength and grace. Having two mothers to love and look up to is truly one of life’s biggest blessings.” Chiranjeevi In a rare glimpse into his personal life through nostalgic family photographs, Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi, who is widely known for celebrating family milestones and special occasions, shared a heartfelt note dedicated to mothers on the special day. The actor posted a series of cherished throwback pictures featuring himself and his family alongside his mother, Anjana Devi, offering fans an emotional look at their close-knit bond and treasured family memories.