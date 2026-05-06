‘Maine kya bigaada hai?': As BJP leader mocks TMC with ‘Anupam Kher ke baal’ jibe, actor responds

On Tuesday, while addressing the press a day after the results, the BJP leader said, "Aasman jameen pe aa sakta hai, samundar aasman pe chadh sakta hai, Anupam Kher ke sir pe phir se baal aa sakta hai, lekin Trinamool Congress satta me aaye ho hi nahi sakta hai (Even the impossible might happen: the sky may fall to the ground, the sea may rise to the sky, even Anupam Kher’s bald head might grow hair, but the TMC will never return to power in Bengal)", adding that the party’s exit from the state was “inevitable and irreversible.”

In the aftermath of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election results, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a victory over the Trinamool Congress (TMC), a remark involving Anupam Kher has unexpectedly grabbed attention online. West Bengal BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya took a sharp dig at the TMC, claiming that the party would “never return to power in Bengal”, and in doing so, he quipped that even Anupam Kher could regrow hair, but TMC can't return to power in the state.

Anupam Kher reacts Sharing the video on Instagram, Anupam Kher reacted with humour and wrote, "Arre bhaiya ji! Maine aapka kya bigaada hai! Kyun aap chahte ho ki mere sir par baal aa jaayein! Maujooda halaat mein janmon tak nahi chaahunga! Jai Shri Ram! (Oh brother! What harm have I done to you? Why do you want hair to grow on my head! In the current situation, I wouldn’t want that even in a hundred lifetimes! Jai Shri Ram!)."

His witty comeback amused many on social media, with actor Kangana Ranaut reacting with laughing emojis. Fans also joined in, praising his sense of humour. One user wrote, "Overall He Loves you and Modi Ji both so can't hide his feelings." Another commented, "What a hilarious reply sir." A third added, "Actor so goated, that people have started giving examples of him."

The remark came against the backdrop of BJP’s sweeping electoral win, with the party securing 207 out of 293 seats. In comparison, the TMC saw a significant decline, dropping to 80 seats from its dominant 215-seat tally in 2021. Notably, the BJP had won just 77 seats in the previous election, marking a dramatic rise in its performance.