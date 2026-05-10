Mother's Day| From Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: Check out the latest celeb moms and moms-to-be

It's been raining babies in the Hindi television and film industry for months now. Some celebs have announced their pregnancy, while some have already delivered. Here's a lowdown as we celebrate Mother's Day today: Multiple celebs have either announced their pregnancies or the news about them delivering their child lately. Sonam Kapoor

Actor Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja announced the arrival of their second son on March 29 this year. The couple, who are already parents to their elder son Vayu, shared the news on Instagram, and on Saturday this week, announced the newborn's name as well: Rudralokh. Katrina Kaif

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal officially stepped into parenthood by welcoming a baby boy on November 7, 2025. After months of anticipation, the couple shared a heartfelt note expressing gratitude. And on January 7, they declared his name: Vihaan. Deepika Padukone

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their second pregnancy on April 19, 2026. They shared an Instagram post featuring their daughter, Dua, holding a positive pregnancy test. The announcement sparked a wave of congratulations from fans and their fraternity. Divyanka Tripathi

After ten years of marriage, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya announced they are expecting their first child, on March 19 this year. The couple kept the news private for six months by maintaining a low profile. The baby is officially due in mid-June 2026. Aashka Goradia

Actor-turned-entrepreneur Aashka Goradia and husband Brent Goble welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Richard Theodore Goble, on May 1, earlier this month. The couple shared a photo of their elder son, William holding the newborn's hand. Karishma Tanna