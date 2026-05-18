‘Marriages can go wrong’: Sara Ali Khan on how personal experience keeps her from romanticising marriage

Sara Ali Khan’s latest film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do addresses the fragility of modern romance and marriage. In real life too, Sara admits that she views marriage through a practical lens and doesn’t romanticise it. The actor admits that after seeing marriages break apart in her personal life, her aim currently is self-growth, and she is willing to take her time while deciding on her partner. Sara Ali Khan spoke about her idea of marriage.

Marriages can also go wrong: Sara Speaking about marriage to News18, she said, “You are a product of your experiences and what you see around you. At the risk of being too serious, I’ve seen that marriages can also go wrong. Toh usse better hai ki aap wait karo aur sahi bande ke saath shaadi karo (It is better to wait for the right person)," Sara tells us.

Saif and Amrita Singh's marriage and divorce For the unversed, Sara’s father and actor Saif Ali Khan married her mother Amrita Singh when he was 21 years old in 1991. The couple had a 12-year age gap. Amrita Singh was 33 years old at the time of their wedding. The couple remained married for 13 years and had two kids — Sara and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. However, their marriage didn’t last, and they eventually divorced in 2004. While Saif went on to marry Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita never remarried after her divorce with Saif.

Not looking to be completed: Sara Seeing marriages fall apart closely, Sara says she understands that having a partner for the sake of it shouldn’t be the case and that she is okay with not getting married. “And when that happens, that will be the correct time. I think that’s the most important thing. I’ve what it takes to be okay [without being married]. I don’t feel the need to be completed. I’m not looking to be completed."

Sara, who called herself a “green flag,” says that she wants to be a “complete human being” within herself and will only marry someone who celebrates and cherishes her, adding that for the moment she just “wants to work.”