Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana film shows spike; collects over ₹9 crore

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection day 2: Mudassar Aziz’s Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh Do was released in theatres on Friday. In its two days of release, the film has yet to collect ₹10 crore, but after a slow start, it has shown a decent spike on its second day. Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection day 2: Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh star in it. (PTI)

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection According to the trade website Sacnilk, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do collected ₹5.75 crore net in India on Saturday from 6717 shows with a 16% occupancy rate. While these numbers aren’t great, the film showed a decent spike from its opening. On Friday, the comedy drama collected ₹4 crore net from 6822 shows with a 12% occupancy. The film’s domestic total now stands at ₹9.75 crore net in India, and it has collected ₹13.70 crore worldwide since its release.

These numbers are low compared to those of the first film starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday. The 2019 predecessor Pati Patni Aur Woh had collected ₹9.1 crore on its opening day and ₹12.33 crore on its second day. The film had a domestic total of ₹84.56 crore net, and it remains to be seen if the spiritual sequel will surpass those numbers. Pati Patni Aur Woh Do still has one more day to show improvement before the weekdays are expected to show a dip in numbers.

Ayushmann Khurrana on Pati Patni Aur Woh Do The Pati Patni Aur Woh franchise traces its roots to the 1978 classic starring Sanjeev Kumar, and Ayushmann told PTI that he’s now delighted to be a part of the cinematic legacy. The actor who starred in numerous comedies such as Vicky Donor, Badhaai Ho, Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan, Bareilly Ki Barfi, and Dum Laga Ke Haisha calls the genre the ‘bread and butter’ of Indian cinema.

The actor said, “I think comedy is the bread and butter or the staple genre for Indian audiences. It can never be out of fashion. Every season, there has to be one comedy film. Every year, there has to be one defining comedy film.” He also added, “We're very fortunate to be a part of this beautiful story. I'm saying beautiful because comedy is the toughest genre. We're glad that we're part of this.” Pati Patni Aur Woh Do received mixed reviews upon its release.