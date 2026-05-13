Ayushmann Khurrana calls Pati Patni Aur Woh Do a comedy of errors, says he will never be a part of regressive films

Ayushmann Khurrana’s next film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do became a hot topic of debate as soon as its trailer was released, with many taking to social media to question the film for seemingly supporting infidelity. Along with Ayushmann, the film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh, and Sara Ali Khan. Following the debate, Ayushmann has come out in defence of his film and has also clarified that it does not promote infidelity. Ayushmann Khurrana’s next film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do will release on May 15.

Ayushmann defends Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Ayushmann has built a career with comedy-drama films like Bala, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, and more. Speaking with Mathrubhumi English, the actor cited his past film choices and how he has always consciously chosen progressive cinema throughout his career. He said, "I have always been part of progressive cinema."

He added, "I will never be part of a film that is regressive. We are not glorifying infidelity with 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do'. It's more of a comedy of errors." The actor even went on to call his character Prajapati Pandey in the film a "green flag" husband who genuinely loves his wife. He shared that the film revolves around confusion, humour, and misunderstandings between four characters and does not promote infidelity.

Why fans were not happy with Pati Patni Aur Woh Do trailer? The trailer of the film showed Ayushmann's character, who is married to Wamiqa Gabbi's character, romancing Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh. It appears that the film’s plot centres on a "comedy of errors" involving a married man navigating complex and chaotic relationships with multiple women. The film's official synopsis reads, "A seemingly perfect marriage in Prayagraj takes an unexpected turn when one decision leads to a chain of misunderstandings, suspicion, and comedic chaos."