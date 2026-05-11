Why was Rakul Preet Singh walking outside a safari vehicle? Gir officials clarify viral video: ‘No rules were violated’

A video featuring actor Rakul Preet Singh during her recent visit to Gir National Park has gone viral on social media, triggering a debate among netizens over wildlife safety rules and celebrity privilege. The clip showed the actor walking near a safari vehicle during what appeared to be a jungle safari, prompting several social media users to question whether forest regulations had been violated. Many pointed out that tourists are generally prohibited from stepping out of safari vehicles inside protected wildlife zones. A video featuring actor Rakul Preet Singh during her recent visit to Gir National Park has gone viral on social media, triggering a debate among netizens over wildlife safety rules and celebrity privilege. (Photographer: Tejas Nerurkar)

Reports suggest that Rakul had visited the park along with the team of the upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do ahead of the movie’s release. The video soon spread online, with users debating whether celebrities receive special treatment inside restricted forest areas.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh put ‘catfight’ rumours with Wamiqa Gabbi to rest: ‘Who has seen?’

Forest officials respond to the controversy Following the online backlash, officials from Gir National Park issued a clarification, stating that the viral visuals were not shot inside the restricted sanctuary zone. According to authorities, the footage was captured outside the designated entry point of the sanctuary.

An official statement said, “We have already issued a clarification regarding this video through our official Twitter handle. We clarified that the video is from outside the entry point of the Sasan Sanctuary. Every sanctuary has a designated entry point for visitors entering the protected area. The viral video was shot outside that point. Therefore, we clarified that the incident did not take place inside the restricted zone.”

Officials further explained that strict protocols are followed once visitors enter the sanctuary, and stepping out of safari vehicles is not permitted inside the protected area. Authorities also revealed that Rakul reportedly faced a medical issue before entering the sanctuary and had to leave without continuing the safari.

“As per the rules, once inside the sanctuary, no one is allowed to step out of their safari vehicle. In the viral visuals, she is seen outside the entry point area, after which she left and returned. Rakul Preet Singh had come with her team for a planned sanctuary visit. However, before entering the sanctuary, she experienced a medical issue. Due to this, her team took her back, and she did not enter the sanctuary premises,” the official added.

“Our restricted zone begins only after the sanctuary entry point. No rules were violated. We have already clarified this through our official Twitter handle,” the statement concluded.